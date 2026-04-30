Thank you for the hat tip Dr. David Wiseman!

Fulling hearing presented Wednesday April 29th can be seen on CHD TV YouTube channel HERE.

The popular phrase or term of “masking” was predominant throughout this hearing. The term “masking” has many meanings so it’s not an exact definition but rather a general concept of the hundred forms of obfuscation that exist both organically or manufactured with malicious intent.

Some malicious intent of masking, would be something like doing analysis by age cohorts. When there is officially about 200 dead kids Covid-19 reports, but in actuality there is more like 600 dead kids but 400 of these dead kids DO NOT have their age field populated, but their age is properly documented in the summary narrative. These 400 hidden dead kids will usually get excluded from any age cohort study and be classified as Unknown Age. Incomplete data and missing data fields might be considered organic typos and oversights by the submitter, but that’s debateable. 30% of all Covid-19 reports has a unknown age. This is beyond antiquated or ineptness, it’s FRAUD!

Dr. Wiseman brilliantly used an analogy about hemlock and arsenic to describe masking in PRR and Empirical Bayesian Analysis (EB). It’s goofy but if we wanted to compare which poison was worth, we would do this reporting ratio calculations measuring these two poisons against each other and figure out a metric that would say poison A is twice and dangerous as poison B. Maybe we convert into percentages and say this is 100% or 200% or 300% more toxic or more dangerous than that.

Here is the riddle that Dr Wiseman eloquently conveyed in the hearing, that I will try and simplify for us Junior High Schoolers in the back of the room…

Question: We want to compare Covid-19 jabs with HPV jabs, but we also have “co-mingled” reports which I have discussed many times. What should we do with these co-mingled reports?

If we do nothing and just count this report in the group of Covid death reports and also in the HPV death reports, the signal will basically cancel eachother out and “mask” signals.

This is basically what Dr. Wiseman is talking about in the context of PRR & EB analysis.

Maybe for whatever reason people are getting Covid and flu shots together more than they are getting Covid and MMR shots together? How do these cocktails of vaccines reports skew signals for each vaccine type?

In all this PhD legal beagle speak the heart of the matter are these reports I call vaccine cocktails or co-mingled reports. It’s not rocket science and it’s the first thing I thought about in 2021 or 2022 when I first heard of PRR via Josh Guetzkow and Zachary Stiebert from Epoch Times.

At a eagle’s eye view, about 6% of non-covid vax type reports were co-mingled with covid jabs that appeared to the public in VAERS from 2021 to current:

Disclaimer: The tabular list by vax type is simply line item counts and NOT case counts.

The 6% co-mingled reports I’m asserting is definately and probably a couple points higher. You will notice on close inspection for 2021, 55,697 case produced 85,210 line items of vaccines. Cocktails are common for pediatrics and less so in adults. While few reports have multiple line items of Covid jabs.

There is definatley some manual data modeling and prep work that needs to done before you can get the cleanest PRR and EB results.

In the end, Dr. David Wiseman does a much better job eloquently describing what I’ve been calling the PhD dump & pump. I know PRR and EB is the bees knees and is magical on pristine data, but this data is the opposite of pristine.

Garbage in Garbage out, and that’s what the pharma cabal was hoping for! God Bless.

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