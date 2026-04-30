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Transcriber B's avatar
Transcriber B
12h

Albert Benavides— Glad to see the recognition for your very important work with the VAERs data.

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PamelaDrew's avatar
PamelaDrew
11h

"I will try and simply for us Junior High Schoolers in the back of the room…"

Or old folks terrible at math!.. always nice to see hard work recognized, bravo Albert!!

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