Abort! Abort! Abort! Run for hills Iowans if you see Moderna HOT LOT 207H23-2A!

According to Moderna it’s is still usable and has not expired, so it probably is on the shelves! It may not look so toxic from a high level, but my RVU (relative value) logic picked it up has being a very toxic lot relative to adverse events ratios.:

Ok, this is where The Eagle earns his salmon. These 9 deaths all happened in Iowa very recently, but there was also another death in Texas.:

You can see there was a small typo on a death & hospitalization report because the lot# was missing a hyphen.

Here is the vax dates of the victims:

Here is the Date of Deaths:

For anybody who wants to look up the deaths on medalerts:

https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/wayback/index.php

OMG! These evil criminals in Iowa are basically polishing off seniors from one or more senior living facilities…

Wow, it’s like murder in plain sight and there is nothing we can do about it. Hug your grand parents folks and get them out of senior living and take care of them yourselves. God Bless.

BTW, I have a new light weight supplemental dashboard I’ll be rolling out soon for the toxic lots, it’s what helped me find this LOT#…:

