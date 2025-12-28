Previous article: HERE

My last series of articles about “Military” reports were inspired by military doctor Long, asserting 60,000 reports have been submitted to VAERS.

My spidey senses immediately went into overload because 60K military reports is not what I see, it’s more like 10K…?

I spent the last couple articles explaining that “military” reports could be misclassified or even not published even though they were submitted as Dr. Long asserts. Since then I made a scary discovery that points to a possible targeted attack on our Armed Forces and it appears with the most toxic lot in VAERS universe!

This is the most toxic lot in the VAERS universe, Moderna Lot# 032H20A:

I have been talking about this toxic lot since before I even started this substack, but here is a few articles on it since.:

What makes this the most toxic lot in the VAERS universe is that only 98,000 doses were ever shipped as confirmed by ICAN’s FOIA (Aaron Siri / Del Bigtree).

OPENVAERS.com does an admirable job with documentation, but you need to realize that openvaers is normalizing everything to 1 million doses. So with 032H20A all adverse events is being multiplied by a factor of 10X.

The raw count of carnage is 251 reports (cases) with 45 deaths

Another sad fact is most of the deaths came from Puerto Rico:

Now here is where this “military” thing starts to get concerning, and I apologize for not noticing this earlier, but my ignorance has an explanation…:

When looking at who was administering this toxic lot, it’s very incredible and should be impossible that ~15% of all reports were administered by a military location? Remember not even 1% of all covid reports are military reports period!

Now here is another goofy factoid about these “military” reports that threw me a curve ball, a few of these ancient lot number reports weren’t even published until late this year 2025, hence my ignorance:

Conclusion:

I hope Dr. Long’s team is at least reading my mail, because I’ll bet this is news to them.

We really need to figure out Dr. Long’s supposed 60K military reports. If any more military reports are hiding in this toxic lot, it should be game over for the pharma cabal in a perfect world. God Bless

