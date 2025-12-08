December 2025 update was low volume (4,727 reports) but it’s a bit deceptive:

the last three month average is a bit higher than the 2025 twelve month average in terms of total reports for all vax types, but closer inspection will show the covid19 reports have been steadily decreasing.

These bird’s eye view statistics that we are all gulity of regurgitating misses the real obfuscations that are really going and that eventually erases or mute true signals.

Throttling, under-coding adverse events, and deleting reports after publication is the modus operandi to permanently mute safety signals. Above all else VAERS is probably receieving legitimate reports that they will never publish. In addition, V-Safe was created to divert millions of reports away from VAERS. There was never any attempt to keep VSAFE & VAERS connected in a bi-directional or even a uni-directional sense. HHS/FDA/CDC could have figured out a way to feed all VSAFE reports into VAERS if they really wanted to. Don’t even get me started on FDA FAERS phramacovigilance system.

Anyways, I’ll be brief here because I’m still waiting for my dashboards to update the December 2025 data, but this is the same bullshit I keep highlighting just a new month.

They are still giving us “new” death reports but covid19 victims died in 2021 and early 2022:

Here is a few more new “old” deaths just published two days ago Friday December 5th:

None of the VAERS “experts” except myself are talking about all the carnage that is appearing in the follow-up reports. Follow-up reports data is not being properly accounted for or tabulated in any meaningful way in CDC’s native VAERS system.

God Bless Barbara Loe Fisher and Dr. Steven Rubin at medalerts.org for attempting to quantify the follow-up reports statistics. I’m using Steven’s fantastic tools to push the ball forward.

Here is Medalerts.org offering to show how many “new” follow-up reports were just published (and deleted):

Upon closer inspection you will see these three ID#s highlighted died shortly after the intial report was received and even before the initial report was published!

I want to highlight that the CDC received and finalized the initial report on Aug 17 2021 after being admitted to hospital on Aug 13. The CDC could have adjudicated the report further and requested additional info like the missing Moderna lot number which means they could have held the report a few extra days or even a couple weeks and would still be in timely publication compliance.

The victim died a few days later but according to CDC follow-up, data was not obtained until Nov 30 2021.

There are now hundreds of dead victims in the follow-up data, but alive when reports were submitted. Many like this example actually died before the initial report was even published!!

This feels like FRAUD and almost as if they knew or had a cheatsheet on which reports to finalize quickly and get published before more carnage and event levels escalated.

Here is another “new” follow-up just published Dec 5:

People! Do you see what I’m saying here? Talk about catching the CDC with their pants down. The evil clown show at the CDC under Wolensky, John Su, Tom Shimabukuro, Pedro Morro, and General Dynamics knew exactly what they were doing to hide the deaths and other carnage.

I won’t even bother showing the 3rd follow-up death that came in just this month and nobody but nobody is even counting let alone talking about it. This is a good excercise for my readers to jump on CDC and check the 3rd uncounted death for yourself.

Pretty soon the public will be able to isolate the follow-up reports that resulted in a “up-code”. Meaning they started off alive but are now since dead, or started off as an office visit but are now classified as a permanent disability per the follow-up.

Welcome to my up-coded per follow-up report tool/functionality:

Please be aware during the Harvard Pilgrim Study era (late 2010) and prior, CDC would update VAERS with follow-up reports by appending additional data to the initial report, like people that died shortly after initial reports were published.

It was not until after the Harvard Pilgrim Study came out that CDC pulled a huge con job and began only publishing initial reports and no longer publishing any follow-up data to we the peasant people.

See me receipts at blub #4:

I hate to toot my own horn, but I'm so far ahead of everybody else that I'm waiting for the crazy train to come through Eaglesville.

