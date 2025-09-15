The proportional reporting ratio is a statistic that is used to summarize the extent to which a particular adverse event is reported for individuals taking a specific drug, compared to the frequency at which the same adverse event is reported for patients taking some other drug. The PRR will typically be calculated using a surveillance database in which reports of adverse events from a variety of drugs are recorded. Wikipedia

Dr. Jessica Rose recently presented a very simplified PRR on colon cancer looking at reporting ratios in the first few years of the covid jab rollout versus few years before the rollout here.:

I decided to replicate Jess’s work and arrived at same conclusions but albeit by different path and possibly some different results? Anyone should be able to replicate VAERS PRR however the vagueness of Jess’s calculations left me with many questions and sent me down a rabbit hole and now I need some help to get out! Yikes.

Here is Grok:

Overview of PRR Analysis in VAERS

The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) is a passive surveillance system co-managed by the CDC and FDA to monitor potential safety issues with vaccines. Proportional Reporting Ratio (PRR) analysis is a disproportionality method used in pharmacovigilance to detect "safety signals" in VAERS data. It identifies whether a specific adverse event (AE) is reported disproportionately more often for a particular vaccine (or drug) compared to all other vaccines in the database. This helps flag potential associations that warrant further investigation, though it does not prove causality due to VAERS's limitations (e.g., voluntary reporting, underreporting, and confounding factors).PRR is calculated using a 2x2 contingency table based on report counts:

PRR = (a / (a + b)) / (c / (c + d))

This measures how much more frequently the AE appears in reports for the specific vaccine relative to others. A PRR > 2 suggests disproportion (potential signal), but it must be combined with other criteria for reliability.

Chi-Square in PRR Analysis:

The chi-square (χ²) statistic is a key component of PRR analysis, derived from the same 2x2 table. It quantifies the statistical significance of the observed disproportion by testing the null hypothesis (H₀): There is no association between the vaccine and the AE (i.e., the reporting proportions are equal, and any difference is due to chance).

Formula and Calculation:

The chi-square value is computed as:

χ² = N × (ad - bc)² / [(a + b)(c + d)(a + c)(b + d)] Where N is the total number of reports. This is essentially the Pearson chi-square test for independence (sometimes with Yates' continuity correction for smaller samples: subtract 0.5 from |ad - bc| to make it more conservative). The p-value associated with χ² (from the chi-square distribution with 1 degree of freedom) indicates the probability of observing the data (or more extreme) under H₀. A low p-value (e.g., < 0.05) rejects H₀, suggesting the disproportion is unlikely due to chance. What is the "Intention" of Chi-Square? The "intention" (purpose or role) of the chi-square statistic in PRR analysis is to provide a measure of statistical significance and the contribution of random chance to the observed PRR. It assesses whether the elevated PRR is robust enough to merit attention as a potential safety signal, filtering out variations due to sampling error or low report volumes. Without chi-square, a high PRR could be misleading if based on sparse data (e.g., just a few reports). It ensures signals are not flagged prematurely from noise.

Threshold in VAERS: A common criterion for a signal is PRR ≥ 2 and χ² ≥ 4 (which corresponds to p < 0.05), plus at least 3 reports for the combination (a ≥ 3). This multi-criteria approach balances sensitivity and specificity.

Why ≥ 4? χ² = 4 aligns with the critical value for 1 df at p = 0.05 (approximately 3.84), indicating a 5% chance of a false positive. Higher values strengthen evidence against chance.

Meaning Conveyed by Chi-Square

High χ² (e.g., > 4): The disproportion is statistically significant, meaning the AE is over-reported for the vaccine beyond what chance alone would explain. This conveys a stronger potential signal, prompting deeper review (e.g., via clinical studies or active surveillance). It quantifies how much the data deviates from expected uniformity.

Low χ² (e.g., < 4): The PRR may appear elevated, but it's likely due to random variation, small sample size, or bias—not a meaningful safety concern. This conveys "no signal" or "insufficient evidence."

Broader Interpretation: Chi-square emphasizes the reliability of the PRR. For example, if PRR = 5 but χ² = 2 (due to few reports), it's probably noise. Conversely, PRR = 2 with χ² = 10 suggests a solid disproportion. It conveys the "strength of evidence" against the null, helping prioritize true risks in pharmacovigilance.

In summary, chi-square's intention is to validate the PRR by ruling out chance, conveying whether the reporting pattern is a credible indicator of a vaccine-AE association worth investigating further. Always interpret VAERS signals cautiously, as they require confirmation through other methods.

Lot’s of high fart mumbo jumbo but basically what I can gather is a PRR 2≤ means by proportion some MedDRA code aka Preferred Term (PT) symptom is reported 200%≤ more than the other thing.

We are trying to get square pegs into round holes, but let’s make things constant and equal and say colon cancer was on 100 reports (all non-C19 jabs) and 300 for covid jabs. Let’s play along and say it’s covering a equal amount of time 3yrs before the rollout and the first 3yrs of the rollout. Let’s also make this hypothetical calculation easy and say VAERS published 1,000 non-covid type reports 2018-2020 and 1,000 “covid” reports 2021-2023.

In my simple Aztec math 300 is 200% (PRR=2) more than 100.

So in effect all the magic happens when trying to get the proportions correct and this is where it can get a little deceiving even when referencing smart people like Pearson, Yates, and Evans, Dr. Wiseman, Dr. Rose, Dr. El-Diery, etc. Full disclosure, I talk to Dr. David Wiseman personally and he’s my favorite and he knows it all, David taught me a lot or as much as my little brain can hold.

However, I have some burning questions for all the PRR professionals because I haven’t been able to find how reports with co-mingled vax types are addressed and what ambiguity or bias is being created by comingled and unknown vax type reports?

How much of these covid jab reports with comingled vax types are affecting PRR?

What you are looking at above is the VAERS whole enchilada where on the left side Covid reports include probably a ballpark of at least ~20K reports that include a line item with some other vax type. However there is much more Covid & UNK vax type affecting the right side comparison looking at everything else. Notice that although we are excluding Covid19 & Covid19-2 in the query request, the results will still produce the reports where "covid jab” line items are co-mingled in the non-covid reports. I’m being conservative rounding down to 20K comingled reports because it’s somewhat rare for a comingled report to have both covid types on one report. So it’s safe to say there is at least 20K-24K comingled reports.

The Unknown Vax Type has really exploded by proportion since the covid jab era so it’s safe to say in my opinion that the majority of “unknown” vaxxes during the covid jab era are covid jabs! So that could be an additional 37,005-8,473~28,532 more reports adding to this PRR ambiguity. So call it 40K-45K total reports that could be helping wash out PRR signals? In the perfect world I would dynamically exclude co-mingled vax type reports where applicable, and treat x% or some portion of Unk vax type as covid-jabs, maybe like a weighted value of ~80%.

Hopefully you can begin to see the caveats when measuring the most toxic vaccine ever created, and how PRR can be really obscured with comingled and unknown vax type reports.

Here is some more factoids on “colon cancer” in VAERS:

No kids (0-17.99yrs) with “colon cancer” are recorded in VAERS but word on the street is there probably should be…

Before I attempt to replicate Jess’s calculations I wanted to set state her parameters:

Domestic Reports Is this just excluding foreign or U.S. Territories also? All Vaccines 2018-2020 Is this including Unknown Vax Type particularly those last two weeks in Dec 2020? Are dates by vax date, received date, or published date? Covid jab reports 2021-2023 a. Is this including Covid reports with dates in 2020? Is “colon cancer” strictly isolated to MedDRA 10009944 code or include “colon cancer metastatic”, “Colon cancer stage IV”? Ok Jessica found 84 Covid colon cancer reports by her definitions and parameters, and I found 107 in the whole Covid jab enchilada to current, activate my query HERE: Jessica found one “colon cancer” that was non-covid from 2018-2020, but I found two. We are both technically correct.

It’s a bit of semantics but we are both technically correct. Moreover there were a couple to a few more non-covid reports with just “colon cancer” after 2020 but I can’t split hair with that and chances are in the real world the victim probably has a covid jab in their history even though it wasn’t documented?

Conclusion:

Because of all this minutiae and ambiguity, I created a interactive dashboard measuring covid jabs versus all other vaccines and excluding purely reports with unknown vax type only 1990-current aka the whole enchilada. I also included MedDRA levels 2 through 5 known as Preferred Terms to System Organ Class. I used Medalerts.org wonderful PRR function tool to extract the calculations. I will report on this functionality and hot new dashboard in the next article! God Bless

Very interesting to see rectal neoplasms signals through the whole MedDRA symptom tree up to organ class. Consider yourself lucky getting to see PRR like this.

Beta version:

https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/VAERSC19vsAllElse20250915/Home

