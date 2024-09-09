You will immediately notice I added 2 more deaths to this update to account for two previously published reports, but have now been “up-coded” to death. Here they are:

It’s by intelligent evil design they wait so long to correct claim, that in itself rarely happens but they have at least 40 more uncounted deaths that need a obvious correction like the first example. The second example was not obvious at all, nor did they give a death date, but vaersaware.com is adding a reasonable death date ~Apr 1, 2022 based on 20 other reports cross-walked by JNJ directly to VAERS with submission dates mostly in Mar 2022 and with a very close time stamp in the Split Type field of this death report in question, see HERE.

This is where VAERS gets crafty and is doing exactly the opposite of what they do as in “only publishing the initial report, even though follow-up data continues to be captured. In the Harvard Pilgrim era pre-January 2011, VAERS could have simply appended the initial report with follow-up data. In this minutiae VAERS deleted 50 old death, but added those same 50 deaths back in as quasi “new” deaths. The country of Malaysia was mainly involved accounting for 40 deaths of this accounting shimmy-sham, but other countries involved were Australia, Switzerland, Colombia, Israel, Japan, Philippines, and Brazil. Here is a quick raw look at the 40 deaths from Malaysia and a one sample report indicative of all the others.:

I dug up the matching reports and found them all to be in deleted reports metadata and of course deleted in this very same VAERS update published Friday Sept 6.

This begs a question, who is in charge of insane asylum? Can the manufacturer dictate to VAERS what to delete and republish? VAERS can’t seem to find their ass from their elbow, but in these instances they are quick to reconcile this duplicate submission and override all protocols to delete the original report and republish a follow-up report? Common man! Vaersaware is all over this collusion, here is just the 111 deleted deaths of the 222 total reports deleted this month.:

VAERS hid 3 more RSV DEATHS as RVX (Rotavirus)!

See the other 2 hidden RSV deaths ID# 2782702 and ID# 2782703 now that you know what to look for.

VAERS hid this RSV stillbirth as “not serious” aka safe & effective in the metadata:

VAERS & manufacturer didn’t even add a line item for RSV on this hospitalization:

There was a couple Beyfortus hiding in the data, this was the worst and basically a death, but it will never be counted as a death nor will any formal implication towards Beyfortus, the monoclonal quasi-vaccine being pushed on high risk pregnant mothers and babies…

Since I want Dr. Meryl Nass to see this Substack I am cross posting one of her articles:

There is much more to report about this update but anybody can query the vaersaware dashboards to see the fine details. I have added vaccine line items for Beyfortus, I have “fixed” RVX rotavirus administration to reflect the proper RSV jab, I have populated empty age fields where applicable and of course I have corrected lot#s with typos and special characters.

The fraud and collusion is so thinly vailed…

