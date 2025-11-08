VAERS has not published any “new” public reports since September 5, 2025. The regular routine has been the first Friday of month, which means they just blew by the second month in row without a VAERS update. This is unprecedented for VAERS in any year and during any past governmental shutdown. You would think pharmacovigilance would be mission critical especially during one of the worst pandemics every experienced in modern times. However, it makes total sense if this was a choreographed plandemic with a heavy dose of pharmacofraudulance. Common man, just take your Ozempic and shut your pie hole! No soup for you, God Bless.

I confirm it looks like reports can still be submitted to VAERS, but I can not confirm if incoming reports are being adjudicated, authenticated, or “processed/finalized” in way? This is the last available update:

