40% of covid deaths reports by proportion is par for the course but leaning towards the hide side where the victim died over a year ago. These 11 reports where the victim died in 2021 and 2022 is a lot for people who died three and four years ago however.

A few examples:

Here is the ID#s for the 18 ancient deaths:

Pharmacovigilance my tuchus!

1,105 covid reports isn’t the lowest amount of monthly ever published but it is getting pretty close. I thought this would be the month for the all time low, but now I’m betting it will be next months update publishing the February inventory.

Very few reports are genuine or authentic is the sense they are organically being published on time and thoroughly vetted, meaning additional info being requested during a reasonable 4-6 week adjudication process ethically populating missing fields where applicable, apply medDRA codes properly. These VAERS administrators are just not trying ethically publish as complete report.

It is this author and this VAERS Auditor’s belief VAERS is manipulating, obfuscating, dynamically scrubbing data fields that were present during initial submission. VAERS deletes legitimate reports after publication and they throttle published reports. VAERS also make millions of changes/edits to reports after publication but their best David Copperfield magic trick of all is not even publishing all legitimate reports received as stated by RFKjr via admissions of actual VAERS adjudicators!

Not to mention the victims in V-Safe is basically a completely different set of 10 million VAERS registrants. The covid plandemic and Operation Warp Speed has to be the biggest con job in human history. This really is like the movie Matrix and I feel like Neo. Maybe I’m John Connor from The Terminator? Either way God Bless.

