The high level quick view for March 2025 shows 1,320 (28%) of 4,710 “new” reports involved Covid-19 reports which makes this the smallest shrinking ratio during this whole plandemic. By vax type, here is a bird’s eye view of all reports published in 2024-2025:

Notice the orange-ish vax type not shown on the legend is all else type that are not Flu or Covid. Those will be your Polio, MMR, RSV, HPV, Shingles, Pneumovax, etc.

It’s a little difficult to see the Covid-19 until you zoom in like this:

Not to spilt hairs, but I even found 11 Unknown Vax Types that were also covid jabs like J&J and Novavax, 4 of which were of the hospitalization and permanent disability variety, like this guy:

Click to launch

Drilling in on just the 84 “new” Covid DEATH reports and by death date we can see some throttling going on:

17 Covid deaths but they died in 2023 or older. 6 actually died in 2021. 1 of 2021 deaths didn’t even have the Date of Death (DOD) formally written in, VaersAware had to find it and ethically update the the record to Sept 30, 2021 here:

Click to launch

Not to beat a dead horse but that famous Denmark Batch Dependent Study by Dr. Vibeke Manniche with the “harmless” yellow batches seems to fall further off the wagon with every VAERS update:

Nobody should have ever been convinced that these yellow batches were “harmless”, but I always preface these updates saying we don’t know where in Europe these batches are coming from since VAERS started scrubbing out country code in November 2022. This now ancient fossilized study is still getting beat up by the throttling or purposeful delay of publishing reports.

FYI: When I asked Dr. Manniche on Twitter-X myself within a week or two of her initial publication in early 2022, what about the 7 deaths from Denmark in VAERS coming from her “yellow batches”?

Her answer to me was, “We didn’t check VAERS…”

Nowadays she is just happy for all the exposure:

I guess it’s good for the cause… oh well. I generally believe in “placebo” batches, but this group of batches are not it! I have hundreds of Moderna lot#s as an example that are validated on Moderna’s website as already expired, and with zero (0) reports in VAERS.

There was 2 extra uncounted deaths for RSV, it’s currently considered a safe & effective “not serious” Foetal death and an old timer that died in surgery. Disclaimer-VaersAware upcoded deaths in the dashboard:

Click to launch

Click to launch

Bonus:

There was 1 uncounted Beyfortus quasi-RSV vaccine death as well. Moreover, if it wasn’t for the Beyfortus clue nobody would know this also an uncounted infant death somewhere in Europe.:

Click to launch

That’s enough VAERS willful misconduct for today, except to say Iowa had the dubious honor of state with most covid jab deaths reported this month with 10. I’ll throw in another article this month covering the other Las Vegas card tricks VAERS pulled of this month. God Bless

Need help finding your VAERS report?

Please sign Federal Investigation Petition:

The Dashboard:

Share