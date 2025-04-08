VAERS enthusiasts know the system is updated on the first Friday of each month. VAERS previously updated the system weekly and every Friday, it’s a bit of a oxymoron for a pharmacovigilance early warning system to update monthly, but here we are. This is the high level bird’s eye view for April:

From here VaersAware.com is a good supplement to medalerts.org by showing the adverse events break down of live and deleted reports.

I haven’t done too much ethical clean-up work yet for this new update as my cycle is to get it done before the next update. I did manage to find and update 231 reports where the age is UNKNOWN but the age is properly documented in the summary narrative. An additional 16 reports I know are children or adolescents but I don’t have the exact age.

I might add that calling this a “vaccine failure” is a bit disingenuous because it implies the vaccination was not effective or the victim may have contracted the “virus” within the 14 days “inoculation” period before the body can develop antibodies? Oh brother where art thou!? Needless to say VAERS gives the manufacturer a pass on the vaccine failure status as well by not identifying the report as such. I thought VAERS was adding additional scrutiny to severe events and children especially? If you haven’t figured it out your children’s well being is not first priority, you’d be wiser to believe your children are being hunted, but I digress.

Here’s a good old fashion Vegas style card trick, called the a “two-fer”. The report is throttled because the victim died over a year ago, and the Covid jab is being hidden as a Unknown vax type.

I wonder how many deaths and severe adverse events and reports in general go hidden as a unknown vax type? Interesting how you never hear anything about this from the big names out there? Unknown Vax Type has skyrocketed during the plandemic.

The throttling is ridiculous, we may even have Guinness Record this month!

There were 7 Covid jab victims dead in 2021 but published this month. Who has been holding on to this death? Was it the hospital, the manufacturer, or VAERS themselves? Maybe it was a family member but would they be callous enough to only give a few word narrative? A total of 17 reports published this month actually died over a year ago, but I’m peeing into the wind.

Misclassified on purpose:

I say on purpose because this report was submitted by the manufacturer (GSK) and VAERS protocol is to allow the intentional obfuscation to pass through into publication?

There is a ton of under-coding severe adverse events. Because event level boxes are not checked off events like pulmonary embolisms, cardiac arrests, chest pains, etc. are being classified as “none of above” aka not serious aka safe & effective.

Here is a bird’s eye view and a couple of reports.:

Since everybody is on the MMR tip, here is a under-coding and a deleted death:

Conclusion:

I don’t think the old VAERS dump and pump style of analysis is working, I think we need to go after the malfeasance, corruption, and willful misconduct of system administrators and institutions. Pleas shut your trap with AI and a fancy new system. Let’s get real and also let’s get past the dump and pump style of analysis. God Bless.

