WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PamelaDrew's avatar
PamelaDrew
1d

"Not only does VAERS regurgitate (publish) reports quickly with minimum adjudication, but they most definitely manipulate, scrub, and obfuscate legitimate data in my opinion.

Unchecking event level boxes would be a quick and fast way to mute pharmacovigilance signals. Just saying…"

No offers for K-Street tech or Pharma gigs with that attitude silly you.. gotta be complicated w mountain of memos & meetings then cost plus contract for a glitchy new mess!! j/s :~)

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 WelcomeTheEagle88 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture