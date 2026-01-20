Part 1: HERE

From the 4,639 “new” reports in this January 2026 update I have isolated 116 reports that might be considered “serious” simply based on the symptom (MedDRA) code. In this initial word hunt I am just looking for symptom buzzwords like infarction, carditis, arrest, death, malignant, thrombo, chest pain, cancer, haemo, etc. within the lowest event levels Office Visit and None of Above.

The definition of serious outlined per VAERS is anything above a in-patient hospitalization:

There are some big philosophical blind spots in the definition and categorization of “serious” reports. On one level “serious” can be determined simply by the brick and mortar location of landing in a hospital but not a office visit. In technical medical billing definitions two patients can be laying side by side in a hospital room and one person in technically in ER under observation, while the other person has already been admitted as an in-patient hospitalization, so definitions by simple brick and mortar location can not stand by itself. This leaves a philosophical debate at the ER and office visit level. Emergency critical care is a thing, but so are Medicaid patients filling a ER waiting room just for the sniffles or needing to refill a Rx because there very few private practice physicians left in business taking Medicaid. Can stand alone Urgent Care Clinics take on a “serious” case? I know so, but when the VAERS submitter is checking off boxes, do you think they are going to check off hospitalization? All things considered the ethical choice would be to mark off a life threatening event in the interest of a pharmacovigilance system.

Fetal demise and other reporductive issues is discounted in this pharmacovigilance structure. How many spontaneous aborts and/or fetal deaths after 20 weeks, and stillbirths rise to the level of a in-patient stay? How many fetal deaths are actually addressed at the clinic or ER level? I can see spontaneous fetal deaths getting sucked into a Planned Parenthood facility along with the manufactured deaths but that’s another topic for another day. How many of these cases are serious and potentially life threatening so that VAERS will be triggered to get off their ass and investigate?

By definitions and guidelines VAERS is not obligated to do squat for any of these 116 potential victims, not even for the safe and effective cardiac arrests and heart attacks.

BTW, I would consider these days any vaccine triggering chest pain probably not clinically dignosed myo or pericarditis yet. Maybe reports were filed a little to early and VAERS is not publishing all the follow-ups reports associated? I’ve already ethically upcoded many reports based on the few follow-up reports that have been publsihed.

All this thinking and philosophy is what goes into vaersaware.com and auditing VAERS. I’m the only website in the world giving you the radical transparency we’ve been promised. I really wish I could make a living at this pharmacovigilance auditing, but sadly it doesn’t look like it. God Bless

Conclusion:

VAERS needs some re-tooling but it’s a good system if it could be ran honestly. Most of this ambigous data can and should be handled during the four to six week adjudication phase before initial publication. Not only does VAERS regurgitate (publish) reports quickly with minimum adjudication, but they most definitely manipulate, scrub, and obfuscate legitimate data in my opinion. Unchecking event level boxes would be a quick and fast way to mute pharmacovigilance signals. Just saying…

Please support The Eagle!

Share