Let me start by saying 4,639 total “new” VAERS reports is a pretty low volume of new reports. Not only is it low but since this monthly update was a week late and did not actually publish until Friday Jan 9th instead of Friday Jan 2nd, an additional week of data was included. This means in theory when the Feb 6th new data comes it will be with one week less data.

With this factoid of publishing cycles declared, I need to say the amount of death reports per proportion ratio of reports published remains quite high. You will notice I even counted an extra death. It’s a death report that has been here all along, but the cover-up crew at the CDC decided to “un-dead” a young 18yr old Texan girl at ID# 1095634.

OMG! The scammers at the CDC can’t even scam correctly? The CDC simply “unchecked” the Died field and scrubbed the death date, but left the MedDRA code Death, and the summary write-up in tact?

The vaccination date does look a bit goofy because it says Mar. 12, 2021 or basically 13 days after this young girl died? It’s my opinion that vax date of March 12 is bull dookie because it’s also the same date VAERS received the report from the submitter. With all information considered, I think the original submitter simply plugged in a psuedo vax date, then the CDC/VAERS people saw a opportunity five years later to use the vax date ambiguity to erase a death off the scoreboard.

Finding these mutually exclusive scenarios is my gig, this is what auditors do. I think there is about ~35 more victims clearly dead per summary narrative and/or MedDRA code, but only for a “unchecked” Died box are they considered still alive in the Simpleton VAERS searches. However, vaersaware is not going to undead the young girl this time but I have noted in our system this is now a “upcoded” death, hence the extra death this month. These mutually exlcusive scenarios of uncounted deaths and follow-up reports, and covid jabs being counted unknown vax type is the reason vaersaware has over 1,200 more deaths in the system than your standard Simpleton searches and your normal dump & pumps.

From 4,639 “new” VAERS reports we get down to 1,249 “new” covid reports:

1,249 of 4,639 (27%) is a pretty small proportion of covid reports but the 72 (5.7%) covid jab deaths remains quite high.

The throttling of death reports is still ridiculous! Why are we still getting “new” reports for victims who died in 2021? Here is a couple of 2021 deaths:

Here is the list of “new” deaths that are actually pretty old:

Is the Non-Covid vax type counts returning to normal or increasing?

This eagle eye’s view by published date is a little hard to quantify the answer weather non-covid reports are increasing compared to historical data, but I will opine for now that it is. One critical detail I see is the amount of “co-mingled” reports existing with a covid jab and some other vax type like a flu jab, HPV, or a shingles, or RSV jab. Moreover, there are many reports that do not officially list a covid jab for standard query counts, but a covid jab is listed in the previous vax field. I would assume many of these non-covid jab reports probably had a covid jab in the last 5 years even if it’s not mentioned.

Wow this seems like the perfect scam that nobody can prove how people seem to be getting sicker and more fragile.

I’ll stop here for now, but for part 2 I’ll focus on the under-coding for this month and get some better calculations to see if we are really getting more non-covid jab reports coming in.

Also watch out for Iowa as they have been sending in a lot of death reports for the last year and already 13 covid deaths on this new update. A few other oddities to report on so stay tuned. God Bless

Please support The Eagle!

Share