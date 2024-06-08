Very busy graph but take it in slow. A net of 3,173 new C19, Monkey, and RSV jabs. There is actually more “new” reports , because 69 C-19 reports and 4 RSV reports were deleted in this update. We’ll get into the weeds about the fraud VAERS pulls with the deletions in a upcoming article, but here’s a quick over view of this months deletions.:

This is the report that made me pull over and instantly call out this blatant and thinly veiled FRAUD.

Presumed relatively young Korean guy (43yrs) with a 5yr old son, with immediate reaction of chills and site pain. Somewhere 10-20 days after first dose he develops esophagitis, ear pain, severe chest pain and decreased appetite by day 20.

Stupid deceived gentleman gets his 2nd dose while still having chest pain on the 21st day, and dies the following day by way of seizure and cardiac arrest.

Here is the first part of the fraud, somewhere between the time of death Oct 11th, 2021 to Moderna’s submission date to VAERS November 24, it is determined by Moderna (not VAERS) per the confounder of concomitant blood pressure medication, the case was downgraded to “not serious”. Moderna is actually very sharp because an Emergency visit and NOT hospitalization or life threatening really does make this report not serious per VAERS definition.

The second part of the fraud and collusion is that it took VAERS over two and a half years after receipt to publish this report today on June 7, 2024.

How did VAERS think they were going get this report past the Eagle? They even left the official symptom of “death” still on the report! I actually found the report because of the throttling (purposeful delay), but I would have found by have found the report by tomorrow because the mutually exclusive combination of NOT “dead” per event level with a death symptom, is just rookie auditor stuff. I will ethically up-code to death in our vearsaware dashboard.

Another VAERS scam that happened today was this up-coded death against a poor victim who died in 2021…:

According to Pfizer’s manufactured time stamp, they received it in early 2023, but submitted report to VAERS in May 2023.

VAERS published this report ID# 2637583 on June 2, 2023, but it took VAERS until now or more than a year later to ethically update the report. Why didn’t Pfizer submit the report properly to VAERS with the DIED: YES box checked off and maybe a death date? Is this good cop, bad cop or the Keystone cops?

NO! NO! NO! This is highly intelligent FRAUD & COLLUSION!

More to follow, stay plugged in here, you are not getting this insight from anywhere else. God Bless.

Please support The Eagle!

Share