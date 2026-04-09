I beat dead horses waiting for our MAHA, Medical Freedom Movement, or whatever you want to call it notices. We don’t skim across the surface like tadpoles and guppies or kick tires, we take deep dives and ride VAERS until the wheels fall off. But yes que up the next hood ornament and let’s blame Marty, it’s all Marty Makary’s fault!

April’s new reports looks like this:

You can see there is more VARZOS (shingles shots) than Covid jabs, which might be a first in the covid era.

As a matter of fact, we almost broke the record for lowest amount of covid jab reports reported.:

Disclaimer: This is all make believe because VAERS does not even publish all legitimate reports received.

Up top I said how I had not done the ethical “up-coding” yet, well here is how I find some of the low hanging low hanging fruit just based on “serious” MedDRA codes.:

Here is a snap shot of just the 27 covid deaths this month:

Conclusion:

These analytics will no longer be possible in the new FDA Adverse Events (AEMS) environment, and if promises are made and kept, this should be the last month of reporting into this traditional VAERS environment. Radical transparency my ass!

God Bless

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