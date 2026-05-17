WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

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PamelaDrew's avatar
PamelaDrew
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IYou're far from a broken record more like Paul Revere on an epic ride sounding the alarm. t is a soul sapping process to challenge the depraved criminal class that masquerade as public servants and legions of overpaid contractors that make fortunes keeping the broken systems from working as they should if the goal were to benefit the public. Some day not too long from now the tables will finally turn and the heavy lifting you have done all these years will be priceless evidence and legions of angels will sing for making every life matter.. until then hugs from those of us who love you now for the heart to be tirelessly doing God's work!! <3

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