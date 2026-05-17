A lot of old news presented as new has been coming out recently. We have a CIA whistleblower, we have Covid origin story surfacing again, we have 11 million pages from the HHS about hiding adverse events. We have some firings at the FDA that we are suppose to be sad about. Fauci’s name is being reguritated again, but gets panties in a bunch is how most of this is being called “Biden Era Fraud” while VIP’s are afraid to talk about what is still going on now. These mrna Covid jabs and Operation Warp Speed really are the sacred cow of our times. Meanwhile VAERS is about to be sunsetted and rolled into an even lamer FDA pharmacovigilance system now called AEMS (Adverse Events Monitoring System). Throw in Bobby Kennedy’s absence from any covid jab discussion and any pharmacovigilance discussion and it feels like the same old same old, same pig different lipstick.

Anyways, lets take a look at the continued throttling and other VAERS shenaningans in this months new reports…

Covid jabs makes up 518 of 3,183 (16%).

Covid *DEATHS makes up 24 of 59 (41%)

* 9 Covid DEATHS have an “unknown” death date, but two of the reports clearly says they died in 2021.

You can see these reports were to submitted to VAERS by Moderna, yet Moderna did not supply the age, sex, vax date, lot#, or death date. Common man please give me a break, the manufacturer knows more than anyone, they probably even know what these victims had for breakfast on the day they died.

Sure it looks like CDC received, adjudicated, and published reports in acceptable time duration, but where is the request for additional info like all the missing fields? It’s collusion, that’s what this is.

Looks like a quick death, but it took 5 years for the public to see it. This victim came from somewhere in Europe through the EMA system, and more collusion.

Lady from South Africa died almost 3 years ago after being injured for a couple years.

10 Iowa Covid deaths stick out like a sore thumb, but so does the ~175 reports from unknown foreign and unknown domestic states.

Hey by the way, did you know Iowa has been #1 in domestic deaths since 2025 to current?

One more Iowa anomoly is the 29 deaths all vaxxed on May 22, 2024 and all from the same Moderna lot# 207H23-2A

I put the list of 29 deaths on the right for anybody to double check.

I also found about 50 reports within the covid batch where the age was properly documented in the summary narrative. It’s hard to do or believe anybodys age cohort studies if they are not ethically cleaning the data…

Conclusion:

I feel like a broken record, this thinly veiled fraud and collusion is sickening and even worse that it has gone on so long. God Bless.

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