I’ll come up with a trend line graph later, but I think you can see more Non-Covid reports started to come in more than Covid Reports exactly on Jan 5, 2024. It’s almost as if some Ai choreographed algorithm was calibrated to start winding down the Covid reports in relation to the dismal demand for Covid boosters at infinitum. More later…

Let’s peel the onion all the way down to just domestic Covid Reports in 2024:

You can see there was a bump up this month but we are still under 2,000 reports per month since March.

Here is just the domestic Covid DEATHS for 2024, and you can also see we received 38 “new” deaths just a few days ago on Oct 4th.:

It’s technically 39 deaths for October, there was one more “up-coded” report to DEATH here:

There was all kinds of nefarious obfuscations in the new data as usual, anybody with an inquisitive mind can query the dashboards and find it all like the 13 Moderna & Pfizer reports hiding as UNKNOWN VAX TYPE, the hidden death 18yr old from Australia, the hidden dead child after his pneumovax. I guess we don’t care because it’s pneumovax and the kid was from South Korea, I guess.

Here is my personal sad favorite and a hidden “Beyfortus” monoclonal, I doubt this child will last long…?

Here is the kick in the groin, the maternal exposure and premature birth is all considered safe & effective, “no serious” because no event level was check-off.

Here was the whole enchilada this month:

On a lighter note kudos to Liz Wilner creator of OpenVAERS, React19, and CHD for copying vaersaware and creating a system to capture deletions, errors, and stuff…

I’m not going to lie, I’m a little butt hurt nobody called me for consultation or participation. I was behind the react19 VAERS audit and this was my idea and heck, I’m doing it now, but ok maybe the world will get something better? God knows it can be done better, if I just had some backing to hire a real Tableau expert for a small project, so I can let my expert auditor mind tell a real Tableau data visualizer what I need.

At least the world might get something better? I hope so, if I can’t earn a modest living as a VAERS expert, that’s ok because I served my purpose and I can go kick some ass in the real world and get back to steam rolling fools.

The freedom fighting world is not different than the real world, people are eager to snatch your trophy and run on stage with it. No worries, copying and imitating is the best form of flattery. All’s fair in love & war.

