Here is the all time rank of MedDRA (Symptoms) code in VAERS for the past 35 years:

It is astonishing that symptom: Covid-19 already sits at #5 all-time but adding “test positive” the diagnosis should be sitting at #3 only behind pyrexia (fever) and headache. Disclaimer, vaccination failure could also be Covid-19 if that vaccination was for Covid-19. 81,837 of the 94,902 failures were from Covid-19 jabs so “Covid” as a diagnosis really sits near or at the top in respects to case/report counts.

So how does VAERS treat the “seriousness” of a report when a victim is deemed to have Covid-19? Answer: it depends what you want the results to look like when you lie with statistics?

Here’s the general blurb about how serious Covid is, and what we shut the world down for:

Somewhat unfortunate in VAERS is that a report aka case is determined by event level check marked rather than symptoms/diagnosis or any kind of expert judgment based on evidence or determination made during adjudication. Let it also be known, the event level is added by the submitter, be it a professional or non-healthcare professional friend or family member. I think it’s fair because it’s reasonable for a layman to understand if your family member sought medical help in a office, ER, hospitalization setting or your family member is dead. Besides, even the CDC says something like ~80% of all reports are submitted by professionals and manufacturers not related to the victim.

Here is the official report/case count for 35 years of VAERS since 1990:

A single report can have multiple events checked off but everything above the red line is considered “serious” aka “severe”. Below is the blurb from the VAERS help menu.

Now here is where the CDC/FDA, the WHO, and Gill Bates starts to pull the Vegas card tricks and shimmy-sham on you… please remember this is the most dangerous corona virus in the world, however when it comes to VAERS they don’t want it to look that scary…

So basically 191K victims with Covid-19 are basically not considered serious? Yes not serious, but when the CDC and mainstream media want to scare everybody with covid cases, it then becomes serious I guess. When the jab gives you “covid” symptoms and kills you or hospitalize you, they don’t want you questioning or talking about it either.

What if we transferred most of these “not serious” covid cases into Life Threatening or somewhere above the red line, what would the signals look like then? I think the world would be asking if these garbage unicorn jabs are even working? Even the mildly retarded among us could probably start to figure out the jab is even causing most of the damage!? Oh brother, what a scam. God Bless.

If you haven’t figured it out by now, in the minutiae of these serious & non-serious reports are people or algorithms literally scrubbing event levels off reports causing so many “None of Above” aka not serious reports. Not serious deaths, not serious cardiac arrests, not serious pulmonary embolisms, not serious myocardial infarctions, you name it. It does not matter what new system Bobby implements, if he does not clean up the administrators we will continue to get the same garbage. Same pig different lipstick…

