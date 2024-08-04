VAERS Guinness Record for a throttled Covid-19 Death Report! 1,298 Days
3yrs 6 months delay to tell about a Covid Jab victim. Thanks Early Warning Pharmacovigilance System!
The Keystone Cops at the CDC/FDA have out done themselves and broke the Guinness Record for a throttled (purposefully delayed) Covid-19 Death Report!
This is a type of throttle job where VAERS severely waits to ethically “up-code” a death. You can see in their initial shitty job they did not identify the guy was dead within the two months of adjudication time. VAERS Standard Operating Procedure is a 4-6 weeks adjudication process, not two months.
The pitiful thing about this current Guinness throttle job, is that I could find at least a few more that can technically beat this one because they still are uncounted and even died before this victim way back on Jan 13, 2021:
Common man! I think I have at least 30 more uncounted deaths still to be found by the Keystone Cops, you can check those out here:
https://www.vaersaware.com/uncounted-deaths
When need a investigation by somebody, not sure who because they all seem captured? Please sign our billion man petition anyways:
https://www.vaersaware.com/fedinvestigation
FYI, I’m getting some help from my Italian friends over at Buffonate Di Stato! Your Italian petition is coming! God Bless
