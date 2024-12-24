To all my new followers, I just wanted to document here that before I became a Substacker I was getting my message out through video via Bitchute and Rumble mostly. I have unique videos on both platforms, but neither is a complete set. It’s irritating to me that it unfolded this way but there were many reasons as sometimes uploads failed to either site for one reason or another. Sometimes Bitchute gave me a size limit error, etc… I hope you realize this archived treasure exists and enjoy. I have in my personal archive all my YT videos from 2020 where I was documenting the plandemic scam and how the Santa Clara County Public Health Dashboard was manipulating data. I was killed on YouTube during the time they did the “sweep” and killed thousands of other channels around the same time. I was getting strikes and jail time and knew it was coming (the ban).

More on Rumble:

https://rumble.com/user/welcometheeagle

Need help finding your VAERS report?

Please sign Federal Investigation Petition:

Share