I’m accepting all friendly competitons from any VAERS expert out there. A la Rose, Hulcsher, OpenVAERS, anybody at CHD, etc.? How many extra dead victims can you find in VAERS?

A tiny disclaimer on the dead “kids” - There are many reports for death ascribed to a breast feeding child under 6 months of age, or stillbirths, or fetal demise greater than 20 weeks which is technically a death. For the most part the hidden kid deaths are simple because the proper age in not populated in the age field, but properly documented in the summary narrative section. Here is an example of about 245 extra kid deaths to give my friendly challengers a jump start.

My speculation of ~59K dead kids because of the vax would be magnitudes greater if we could count up all the legit fetal demise after 20 weeks and the stillbirths. But my 590 deaths includes the foreign reports but I factor in the foreign reports to counter the deliberate obfuscation and malfeasance of the CDC/FDA to cover up deaths domesticly and internationally. I’m saying 59K dead in the USA, easy.

While I wait through the deafening of the VAERS experts, I just familiarize my readers with just how shady the CDC really is with the few thousand follow-up reports VAERS has given us so far.

Many current “alive” people in VAERS are actually now since dead per the follow-up report. However, close inspections shows many dead victims “follow-up” reports came in before the initial report was even published! Pooter!! This isn’t the 1970’s, there can and should be logic built into VAERS internal software that would automatically catch a “now dead” victim and especially if it’s within the initial adjudication process before the initial publication.

This is Ocean’s 11 Las Vegas con job I can see going on with the follow-up reports. It doesn’t just happen with deaths, but with initial reports that start off with and event level of Office Visit or no event marked off at all, then the follow-up is marked as Life threatening or hospitalization.

Let’s start:

Not only was this an administration error, but probably should be a breakthrough infection aka vaccine failure if we want to play the “virus” game. Why didn’t VAERS pharmacovigilance follow-up and confirm if the victim was diagnosed with covid? I bet the death certificate says the virus killed this grandma. This Texan grandma must have been an old war horse to survive until the 4th dose?

The dates aren’t mathing on this report, unless the backlog is at the nursing home? Somehow the submitter didn’t know the victim died the day before of initial submission, but then takes three weeks to submit the follow-up report? That’s bullshit and I don’t buy it for a second. Additionally, VAERS coders aren’t putting vax failure on reports, but I’ll bet the death certificate said the “virus” killed this victim.

THIS IS TOTAL FRAUD!!

CDC received the follow-up report and could have published this report the following week as a death and also requested Lot# from submitter, and coded a vaccine failure correctly.

I can do this all day long for hundreds of uncounted covid19 and other vax type deaths in VAERS, many fraudulent in terms of the expert malevolent throttling genius of the VAERS administration. I’m going to speed myself up and just give you the medalerts.org links so you can see more for yourself:

Keep in mind I have only presented uncounted deaths so far, but there are thousands of other reports that have been “up-coded” to a severe event per the follow-up report but it’s not being tabulated anywhere except for vaersaware.com.

Here is an example of a non-serious to serious report (excluding death):

Conclusion:

72,044 follow-up reports are in 65,635 different cases and I am in agreement with medalerts.org. I will add a minimum of 8,975 have triggered a “up-code” in adverse event as shown here:

There are many more up-codes per the follow-up reports, however some were already upcoded by me previously just going off the medDRA codes like pulling a cardiac arrest out of the lowest event level and up-coding to life threatening on principal alone.

In the near future I will go back and perfect which upcodes are by follow-up report as a priority, then which upcodes are by vaersaware.com on principal and ethical coding.

Some heads of these pharmacovigilance institutions need to go to jail on charges of homicide. This was an elaborate con job since day 1 1990, which means the fix was already in by 1986, which means the plan was already in the works and the cabal just needed some unsuspecting coreographed characters on the stage fighting for a VAERS system the stakeholders knew they would have rigged. God Bless

