Tomorrow April 5th, 2023 will mark the 6th cycle of the new monthly cycle cadence. I’m going to walk through some high level stats and put forth my prognostication about tomorrows new update.

The last 5 month of Covid-19 reports averages to be 6,912 reports, 189 deaths per month. Last months drop on March 1st might be a little deceptive because of the smallish month of February, but otherwise it looks like the inventory might be shrinking? I need to declare here that I believe there is hundreds of thousands of submitted legitimate reports that have never or will never be published. It’s a good cop bad cop routine where the manufacturer is not sending them to VAERS as much as VAERS receiving legit reports but not publishing them.

In terms of Foreign vs Domestic it is 15,560 (45%) Foreign; 15,164 (44%) red/blue states; 3,561 (10%) unknown states; 276 (.008%) island territories. Here is the a high level general view of states & countries.:

This is a good time to point out how bad hurts to have all the critical data to stripped out of reports coming from the Yellowcard & Eudravigilance systems, which basically means most of Europe.

Conversely the “all other” vax types for same period looks like this.:

26,705 reports for all others includes 261 deaths. Drilling into those 261 deaths looks like this.:

Prognostication for tomorrow’s new update:

Even though the numbers have been trending downwards I’m going to go with a little above average numbers because it feels like it’s time for the pitch count to tick upwards.

I’m going with about 7,200 reports, and 195 “new” deaths.

My last little cheat sheet I use is this:

Update:

Yikes! My prognostication was bunk, the pitch count is shrinking…

I know this is hardly prognostication, or tea leaves, or chicken bones, It’s just me creating my own tools and watching VAERS like an Eagle. I’m really surprised after almost three and half years, some other professionals haven’t copied what I’m doing and spit out something better? For that I feel obligated to follow these evil knuckleheads at the CDC/FDA until reinforcements arrive and relieve me of my duties. I wouldn’t mind at all. God Bless

Ps: VAERS has deleted 776 reports/50 deaths during this span…: