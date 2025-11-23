The CDC/FDA is currently behind the black current manipulating, obfuscating, and curating the data but at least they are attempting to spit out a late November update. The “foreign” report downloadable file is currently corrupted so it’s crashing the whole download process. The work around is to download each file individually minus the foreign report files until the CDC can get that fixed. CDC’s WONDER serachable website has been updated but the corrupt downloadables is casuing us citizen VAERS peeps like OpenVAERS, Medalerts, and VaersAware to “choke”. For now I’ll just give a bird’s eye update until we get things sorted out and CDC gets done curating the data and publishes proper downloadable files. Man, I thought we had a guy on the inside named RFKjr that is suppose to help with stuff? I’m not sure I’m buying this “radical transparency” mumbo jumbo anymore…

Here is what the file sizes look like from the last two available downloads:

You can see a net increase of almost 3.5MB, but there is decrease in the 2024 and 2022 files. This usually means there will be some deleted reports that are no long there. This is the 3-card Monte Vegas trick CDC pulls by deleting reports after initial publication. The minuiate you can’t see from this view is the reports that are deleted from the 2025 domestic files because the thousands of reports coming in with the new updates.

It looks like we will be getting about 12,641 net “new” reports:

I throw in my vaersaware count because I keep track of the extra reports that have disappeared (not deleted) because of the new follow-up reports structure. The “disappeared” reports disappeared because they supposed have no initail “order1” report, but have follow-up reports “order2”, “order3”, etc… This includes something like 9 deaths wiped off the map.

I keep emphasizing “new” reports because it’s kind of a bad joke to call many of these reports new. Not many of our whiz bang PhD, MPH, computational biologist researchers will touch on the “throttling” of published reports, but it really is the oil that keeps us on this slippery slope hamster wheel of peer reviewed scientific mumbo jumbo analysis of reporting ratios and p-values. The CDC needs to shuffle the deck like an expert Las Vegas BlackJack dealer to stay in line and reflect the safe & effective image of vaccines. Hopefully when lawyers give up on going after the bullet proof manufacturers and the gamed clinical trials, they will go after after the whole enchilada which is the CDC/FDA/CMS/NIH/HSS/DOD and the whole governement! I digress.

Here is some of the “new” deaths just reported that aren’t so new:

Notice report above was submitted to CDC by the manufacturer supposedly in 2025, but is linked to a 2021 report per summary narrative. This is the collusion and RICO part of this fraud. It’s the throttling from manufacturers and CDC/FDA/HHS just allows this scam to happen for decades!

Please keep in mind these manufacturers probably know what these victims had for breakfast on date of death, yet they can’t submit a proper vax date or death date? Either CDC/FDA/HHS allows this fraud to happen or VAERS is actually scrubbing the data off themselves…?

Conclusion:

We are only scratching the surface with this “new” curated and fraudulent data dump. Where is Bobby and Mr. Dippity Do Marty Makary? Where is Batty Bats with all the ethics? This is looking more like the Keystone Cops instead of the A-Team?

God Bless

Please support The Eagle!

Share