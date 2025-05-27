Today there is a total of 2,664 “Flu vax deaths” since 1990 in VAERS. Almost exactly 686 “Flu Deaths” have been published from 2021-current. It’s thought provoking to realize 338 of these 686 flu deaths also formally recorded a Covid jab line item on the VAERS report. It’s very difficult and near impossible with the available query filters in the WONDER or MedAlerts system to query for just those flu deaths that also had a covid jab formal line item.

It took some data massaging but I was able to put together this simple dashboard for those frisky enough to want and poke around.

Be sure to hover over any histogram bar to reveal the “tool tip” for confirmation details like this:

I’d appreciate someone double checking my work and concur with me, but I’m basically showing that almost half the Flu jab deaths that were published during this scamdemic era was also co-mingled with a Covid jab. I think the ubiquitous Covid jab must be driving up all other vaccine deaths, even if they are not reported to VAERS?

Speaking of scam and ubiquitous, I found 14 of these pure “flu” deaths also had documented in the summary narrative the victim also had a previous Covid, but without a formal vaccine line item. I consider these reports as “uncounted’ covid deaths as well to throw onto the pile of carnage.:

Here is 12 more hidden and uncounted Covid Jabs in a “flu” death report:

OpenVAERS put out this tweet basically explaining the difficulty of getting proper counts when parsing by vax type and the differences between case counts, event counts, dose counts, or line item counts, effectively.

Not sure what methodology gets OpenVAERS to 67%, but I get ~77.9%

Another incredible viz is of the UNK Vax Type DEATHS. Anybody with the wisdom to know the difference is blown away because most the “Unknown” deaths were published during the scamdemic era. God Bless

Here is this temporary dashboard again:

