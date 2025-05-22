Before I start to give the VAERS pitch count and scorecard for just this May 2025 update, I wanted to reflect on todays Senator Ron Johnson committee meeting on “The Corruption of Science and Federal Health Agencies: How Health Officials Downplayed and Hid Myocarditis and Other Adverse Events Associated with the COVID-19 Vaccines”.

The doctors were good McCullough, Thorp, Wollskog, and Vaughn along with attorney Aaron Siri. It was a definite plea to stop the shot, however it fell a little short on highlighting the “corruption”. Dr. Thorp did a good job highlighting the details about the Shimabukuro NEJM paper which is the few articles I wrote about here:

However, all in all I hoping for more details about “corruption”. When it comes to VAERS it seems like story stops at the under reporting factor but never goes into the curated data that is being published. Nobody certainly ever brings up what RFKjr told my church that 150K reports “disappeared” and basically insinuates were never published! That would corruption on the highest order don’t you think?

Keeping in line with this radical transparency on corruption, I’ll just show you the corruption VAERS pulled off on this months VAERS update. You know this pharmacovigilance has an obligation in the 1986 Vaccine Act to always keep improving. In the HMO world if we were this bad at maintaining data and keeping accuracy we would be put on probations and need to submit Corrective Action Plans (CAPS) describing the pathway to improvements and the corrections we have have made. In this pharma lap dog world VAERS just pulling the same scams over and over year after year. No critical assessment, no intellectual curiosity, nada. Just the same old dump & pump analysis. Oh well, here is the current scams…

Under-coding:

Straight Data manipulation:

THROTTLING:

Come on!! Anybody with half a brain can see the fix is in!

