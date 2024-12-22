First step is to ethically run clinical trials before a unicorn vax is approved. If that doesn’t work an ethically run pharmacovigilance should immediately spot red flags and danger and get dog shit pulled off the market. We don’t have that, what we have is a VAERS system that runs every Las Vegas card trick in the book to run cover for big pharma.

I call this trick, “One in the hand and two in the bush”.

Innocent looking on the surface, just a simple administration error aka storage error. Maybe the MMR had a temperature excursion the elixir was room temperature?

If you click on “history” you get to see some additional report history like when the report was published and any other post publication edits that may have been encountered.

Here is what report ID# 1545028 looked like before:

click to launch report

God Bless Medalerts.org creator Dr. Steven Rubin for creating the VAERS Wayback Machine for this functionality to capture historical edits…:

WOW!! This report was originally a 12yr old female from Minnesota who seems to have been immune compromised and who had a pretty violent Covid jab reaction shortly (1 day) after the jab and sought care from an Emergency Department. Also notice she was/is also a VSAFE registrant, and her report was submitted and published all within a span of ~9 days from vax date to published date. Based on the original verbiage within the write-up section, I’d say this report was originally submitted directly to VAERS by the child’s mother?

So now more than a year later and on VAERS updates for Oct 28, 2022 this report magically just changes over to a child of unknown age and gender and location, and from a covid jab to a MMR jab that was submitted to VAERS in November 2015.

A keen eye would tell you that a report and adverse events this old with a report ID this high would be considered mutually exclusive unless some severe throttling (purposeful delay) is going on, or maybe something more sinister like changing or hiding victims?

Why would VAERS want to hide a seriously injured child and replace them for a simple safe & effective administration error? Oh brother, do I sound like Steve Kirsch? Just kidding Steve, we all know the answer…

Hell yes, and it’s by evil intelligent design to keep the numbers down and to keep all the PhD dump and pumpers on the hamster wheel creating snappy graphs.

Can somebody say RICO? God Bless

-The Eagle

Mini 2min Tutorial on the VAERS Wayback Machine:

Need help finding your VAERS report?

Please sign Federal Investigation Petition:

Share