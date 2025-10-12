Before I take you on this quick carpet ride, I need to state VAERS is officially a week behind reporting their “new” monthly updates which should have dropped last Friday October 3rd. No doubt they are cooking the books in some new clever way, there is simply no excuse like a holiday or some major update to impede the schedule. So much for radical transparency. You will no doubt have even less faith in the establishment once I show you how easy it is for them to pull the wool over your eyes!

Any good pro-vaxxer could look at the summary details above say, “look how safe & effective are!”. Hundreds of millions of jabs have been rolled out and well over a million reports are considered “Not Serious”.

It doesn’t matter how much detail is included in the report or even how well documented the summary narrative might be, the report is only as strong as it’s adverse event level status. The victim could be as dead as disco, but if the appropriate box is not checked off “Died: YES” you are simply not dead. Here is a case in point:

You will notice at least the report is considered serious because of the Hospitalization and Life Threatening events, but the victim is not considered dead in the high level summary stats.

Although there are serious events at the Office Visit and Emergency levels, I will just focus on the “None of Above” level for now. This is what the comparison looks like using the two main systems CDC WONDER and medalerts.org:

Before I focus on symptoms for only Covid jabs “None of Above”, I want to visualize a general list of by all vax types (including Covid) of a quick ~six thousand under-coded reports.:

Now here is just Covid jabs:

Wow these are 294K reports in the “None of Above” bucket. You might think I’m trying to stack the deck or pad the stats with some of these symptoms like Covid-19, vaccine failure, drug ineffective but I’ll point out that the world went into lockdown over supposedly one of the most deadly novel viruses known to man. Any Grok, Google, or internet search defines Covid-19 as serious. Why in Covid “virus” treated like a red headed stepchild in VAERS? Chest pain is the other big one, now knowing what we know about this depop jab. How many of these chest pains were really just not clinically diagnosed myocarditis yet?

I’m only showing you 44 of most important or obvious but there is over 17,000 symptoms plenty of other “carditis”, “emboli”, “strokes”, “cancer”, “malignant”, “necrosis”, “cardiac”, “infarc”, “aneurysm”, “disease”, “enceph”, “thrombo”, “pulmon”, “cardio”, etc…

Watch this quick video below and I’ll show you how I can easily get to over 100K reports that should probably be upcoded from not serious to serious, and not including the Covid-19, breakthrough, vax inefective issues. Disclaimer, the only ethical spot to really up-code is to the Life Threatening bucket unless there is some indication the patient was hospitalized.

God Bless

