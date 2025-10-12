WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amrit Sorli's avatar
Amrit Sorli
19m

Medical science is dead: Mathematical Fraud of COVID-19 Vaccination Effectiveness and Ineffectiveness

of Peer Review - https://www.longdom.org/open-access/mathematical-fraud-of-covid19-vaccination-effectiveness-and-ineffectiveness-of-peer-review.pdf

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 WelcomeTheEagle88
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture