Do I have your attention? Ok ok these are the six worst throttle job offenders for death, but there are hundreds and even thousands. Consider these just DEATH only 7000 days or more from received to published date.

Let’s open up the fish net and look at reports 5000 days to 9146 days (oldest):

See this folks? If you deduct the 6 deaths I initially showed you, that makes 75 more deaths between 5000-7000 days. Please don’t discount the other 1000 super throttled reports.

Let’s open up the fish net a little more and see 4000 days and older…

Deduct the 1,067 reports with 81 deaths from these almost 3K reports, and this is still an extra almost 100 deaths and thousands of severe adverse events that were sat on by the CDC/FDA for over 4,000 days (~11yrs).

Let’s open up to 3,000 days or more…

Let me remind you to deduct the previous stats, but the increase seems to be nearly doubling. Also let me remind you that almost 6,000 reports with 320 deaths have been sat on by the CDC/FDA for over 3,000 days which is something like 8 years in “process” before publication. This is also an era when deaths meant something, 50 deaths and a product gets supposedly pulled and an average of ~15K reports were published annually.

As a little side bar, these are most of the Vax Types involved to this point.:

Let’s really open up to 366 days or more…

Now you see Covid jump onto the scene and start to take over. Just so there is no ambiguity, there are 54,497 of 77,163 that are NON-COVID Vax Types. CDC/FDA sat on these 77K reports, and these reports could be a lot older than they look as well because Manufacturers and institution could have sat on their nefarious ass before they even submitted some of these reports to VAERS.

Here is the nut and bolts, 70% of this entire database is basically out of compliance considering the guidelines indicate physicians and institutions have up to 6 weeks (42 days) to submit reports, and VAERS has 6 weeks to rigorously authenticate and publish reports.

This isn’t a pharmacovigilance early warning system, this is a deceptive pharmacofraudulance system that seems only vaersaware can see and wants to talk about? I wonder how many people in the world can individually authenticate me? You know, like a peer review? Well I think everybody can because the dashboard is public for starters and there is full transparency and you don’t need to be a scientist.

I’m not even mentioning the under-coding of events, and deletion of legitimate reports after publication. Common man!

In this goofy world 1,800 brain strokes are considered “not serious”, none of above, safe & effective!!!!

It’s this throttling and under-coding that sunk the Denmark’s Scientists battle ship which would otherwise be a respectable analysis. However, with all this data presented and taken into consideration, we should be way beyond asking about efficacy. There is super toxic and less toxic, that’s it. If you haven’t grown a third testicle in 30 years, maybe you received a saline/placebo lot. God Bless

BTW, I made some more permanent visuals. It’s published date by non-covid and covid vax type, with an extra distinction for all flu vax types and C19 bivalents. This make 4 colors, 5 if you consider the color grey for unknown vax type.

Here is an example:

