Focus on the pink row at the bottom of this graph and you will see how Covid reports have been shrinking and shrinking much more when considering I include RSV & MonkeyPox. RSV has been increasing more than decreasing. This last August update gave us less than 500 Covid reports and some real doozy reports like still a couple of Covid-19 death reports where the victim died in 2021 like this sad report.:

I’ll a much more in-depth audit/summary in a upcoming article, but what I really wanted to talk about was the new functionality Medalerts.org has created with the “follow-up” cases that none of the so-called VAERS experts are even talking about. I wouldn’t have even found this new tool had the creator of medalerts.org (Dr. Steven Rubin) not reached out to tell me about it.

As you can see below the surface looks the same as the Medalerts Wayback Machine prompts, except for the titles…:

There is a lot of value here but also some caveats that I believe I already conveyed to Steven and which I’ll demonstrate down below, however the real homerun Steven hit here is the new and last query prompt “Follow-up Issues”:

There is currently 262 unique ID Numbers with their corresponding follow-up ID#s, however the most important factoid to understand is that for every report without a “-1” aka a initial report highlighted in red is NOT COUNTED in the official VAERS statistics at the CDC’s WONDER official site. These reports were published originally but simply vanished with the CDC’s release of follow-up reports starting in May or four cycles ago. To keep parity with CDC and show exactly and mimic exact statistics, openvaers and medalerts needed to “vanish” these reports as well. In short 10 deaths were wiped off the map as if it never happened. Not, deleted after publication which medalerts does a great job capturing ID#s, but vanished as in no record anywhere. That is no record anywhere, until Dr. Rubin created this new tool and functionality. I don’t want to toot my horn but I was on it and these reports have been in my Eagle’s lair and in my dashboard, but it explains why vaersaware.com does not have exact parity with medalerts, openvaers, or the CDC.

For the record, these are the 10 deaths that have now “vanished” but with existing follow-up reports.:

The Caveats:

Using highlighted ID# 2844970-2 as the example you will see the symptom “autopsy” and a couple Dx’s were deleted, along with a change in Vax type from MNQ to now MEN.

I gathered the courage to point out this anomaly or what I thought might be a bug and this is was Steven’s response:

Steven’s response for the following reasons:

Yes I am comparing primary to initial, but so is medalerts, why isn’t the differences in the new “cases changed” area? I think strictly speaking each ID# and it’s follow-up reports are treated as distinct ID#s? That’s cool but that sucks, there are thousands and hundred of thousands “changes” within the very first follow-up case that proceeds a initial “-1” report. We are missing a lot of changes!! When ID# 2844970 was initial published last month in July it had vax type MNQ just like symptom: autopsy. However these changes aren’t tabulated anywhere, but at least can be seen, so that’s worth half credit. 😇 The Eagle Eye Expert Caveat: What do you mean the follow-up cases can be DELETED after publication? We’ve been waiting since Jan 2011 for VAERS to publish the follow-up data again. CDC already has a huge problem deleting legitimate reports after publication. If they start deleting follow-up reports after publication as well, doesn’t that mean we are back in the same boat as before? Common man!! This is some booo-chit. It’s true folks, I spotted and jumped on this factoid when I first happen on the second cycle of this “new” follow-up reports structure, but Steven has just memorialized it here.: I’d be grateful if there were even a dozen people in the world who understands what I’m saying and messages I am conveying. OpenVAERS and maybe the Aravind the Data Science Guy probably get it, but for the rest catching up, this means we are still getting bamboozled and still getting curated data from the CDC. There is no doubt the CDC/FDA are sitting on a whole ton of legitimate reports that never even been published and that’s way more nefarious than this curated pharmacovigilance system. God Bless

Conclusion:

Hat tip to Dr. Steven Rubin, you know the openvaers.com folks will be using Steven’s tool to help keep them on track, I know I do. God Bless you Steven.

