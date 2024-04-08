There is so much to see in the VAERS latest update published Apr 5, 2024. I realize vaersaware.com is the only place in the world that offers this kind of granular visualization. I’m a bit sad but not discouraged there are so few people that actually visit my site and drive this public dashboard. I do not want to discount the rest of the reports and the other Las Vegas card tricks the CDC/FDA is pulling but for this article I will mainly stick with just the deaths and dig into the other data in the next article.

So right off the bat you will see there was 8,785 added reports with 198 added deaths. However, there were also 5 old Covid-19 reports that were “corrected” or up-coded to death as well like this Guinness Record Report.:

The other four up-coded reports are ID# 1073044, ID# 1075971, ID# 1143055, ID# 1155595 and please notice all up-coded reports were deaths over 3yrs ago. Let it be known 4 of 5 reports were clearly documented the victim died but only the “died box” was not marked or checked off to YES. I had found these discrepancies when it happened years ago, and VAERS still has about 40 more uncounted deaths to find. You can see my uncounted deaths page to verify my receipts.

These 5 up-coded deaths takes the “new” death count to 203. Here is a quick peek at all the non-covid deaths as well.:

It takes a little work to rake through reports and find missing data fields like death dates or find the proper vax types. You know the CDC/FDA like to hide, conceal or obfuscate the data. The work I’m doing is the type of work the CDC/FDA should be doing during the initial adjudication process, otherwise what the hell is the 4-6 week adjudication process before publication good for? Here is some examples.:

It’s my assertion because of this ethical data cleansing (data modeling), vaersaware.com has the most accurate data and visibility available. There is actually tons more work and many more improvements that can be accomplished.

The semi-dynamic data cleansing aside, there is much we can do with the deleted reports as well. There is a process that could be created I would call a “de-duping” processes where we apply a kind of fuzzy logic to compare/contrast live data versus deleted data to figure out what reports have a very high probability of being a duplicate deletion or not. It’s my expert assertion that VAERS also deletes valid and legitimate reports that should NOT have been deleted under the premise of being a duplicate of fake report.

Here’s the view of this months deletions:

It’s a honor to serve the world in this fight against the cabal. Don’t forget to please support The Eagle and a genuine thank you for the ones that do. Supporting means sharing on social media, spreading the word about vaersaware.com and of course those that can, a little piece of salmon for the Eagle. God Bless

Click to launch dashboard

Share