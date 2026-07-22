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Scott Kay's avatar
Scott Kay
Jul 22

Thanks for all of your painstaking and diligent work reviewing this data which is so incredibly flawed and intentionally manipulated. I hope more people become aware of how the medical system is not acting ethically on so many levels.

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Kalle Pihlajasaari's avatar
Kalle Pihlajasaari
Jul 22

I hope some ethical high ranking functionary gets wind of your work and decides to make it a personal quest to get this into the public record somehow.

Again thank you for doing what would be impossible for most of us but I truly hope could be pivotal in exposing the long running corrupt enterprise.

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