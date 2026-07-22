In my initial reporting of this months 2998 “new” reports by all vax types HERE I was not able to determine how many of these were Covid-19 associated without my dashboard being updated, but I can now say it’s 574 covid reports.:

In the last article I just mainly focused on the fact that although there were 22 “new” covid deaths, the cumulative net difference in VAERS was only 17 deaths because of the 5 covid deaths that have now since been deleted. I pointed out how the deleted deaths also covered up their purposefully delay of publishing reports scam I call “throttling”.

In this article update I want to focus on the VAERS scam of under-coding deaths, and hiding vax type deaths as UNKNOWN VAX TYPE.

My first offering explains why my dashboard currently shows one extra death on the “ethically cleaned” side of the my graph meme above:

One critical push back I wish I would get, but not even the PhD dump and pumpers are wise enough to know difference, is how do we know the “baby report” isn’t already in the VAERS system? This report says “A female patient (pregnant) received BNT162b2…”.

This one question is so important that it would slice VAERS wide open to reveal this pharmacovigilance system for what it is, a scam from day 1 all the way back to the 1986 Vaccine Act and before. This pharmacovigilance scam was by intelligent design, pharma just needed to choreograph a big show leading up to 1986 with unwitting actors.

I digress, let me show a proper mother and baby report:

I learned this concept of “mother/baby” reports early on in the auditing process of how a single vaccine “case” can two or more people. Many times the newborn, neonate, or stillbirth baby has died but the mother has not. Another scenario I’ve seen in VAERS is twin births where baby-A has died but baby-B has not. Scenario where both twins have died.

What is very rare in VAERS is for VAERS to publish all proper reports in a case with unique ID numbers where applicable. In this example at ID# 1646195 although is properly documented, and actual reportin VAERS for the mother does not exist. Searching the entire VAERS ‘Split Type’ field for US-PFIZER INC-202100986436 or US-PFIZER INC-202100987372 produces zero reports! I’m trying to tell you the mother’s report is not in VAERS and I also checked all deleted reports. It looks like the manufacturer (Pfizer) submitted it or VAERS never published it!?

Fertility, pregnancy, fetal demise is so discounted in this scam system, that if these reports were reported correctly there probably should be thousands of more reports and deaths that need to be counted. Not so strange, I feel like VAERS does not like to create extra unique ID#s for mother and babies. This is a serious breech of protocol that is never mentioned not even by the best dump & pumpers.

Don’t even get me started on multiple victim deaths bundled into a single report, like what was more frequent early on in the plandemic. Submitters from SNFs, hospitals, and even a couple of jails would report 5,10,15+ deaths on a single report. I could pick out reports of bundled covid deaths and show at least 3000+ deaths and ID#s that should have been created in a perfect and thical world.

But I digress again, let’s get into a few new reports of more hidden deaths just published.:

This last one is a bit harder to identify as a fetal death/stillbirth without knowing the recommendations for TDAP. I deduced this lady was pregnant as the reason for this vaccination. Considering the onset date, there was no other TDAP death (baby’s report) that has been published. It is possible based on historical data that a baby report can be reported at a later date. It also is possible based on historical data that this is the baby report? All things considered and with a abundance of caution I’m going to up-code this report to death. We the people are forced to play checkers when the CDC/FDA/HHS is playing chess.

I guess VAERS isn’t fake and gay, just the tip of what’s really going on. Please take the Under Reporting Factor that shove it in your pie hole, it’s still not enough. VAERS DOES NOT even publish all legimate reports received. God Bless

Share