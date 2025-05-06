As of today May 5th (Feliz Cinco De Mayo cabrones), VAERS monthly updates have not been officially updated. Only the wisest of data hawks would have bothered to download the raw data anyway to notice the huge changes that are about to come!

I can tell the new file sizes when CDC decides to publish them will be considerably larger as observed by this 26MB aka ~26,000KB increase.:

Steven Rubin the creator of MedAlerts.org has been gracious enough to keep me informed of progress he’s making working through these huge changes as noted here:

What Steven is referring to in these “follow-on” cases is this new functionality below:

click to launch report

So now there is two views the “history” aka Wayback Machine, and “follow-ons”. Here is the “Follow-on” view:

click to launch report

This pregnant ladies death and probably her baby too was horrific and should technically be two death reports. I want to make sure the world can read it, so here is again:

click to launch report

Can you see world?

By what CDC deleted and added before publication and after publication, this is proof CDC deliberately manipulated and and falsified date before initial publication which was on May 7, 2021 (Apr 30 + 7day baked in lag delay). CDC knew this victim was admitted in-patient for BLE paralysis Apr 4th on original submission because of the original submission date of Apr 10th.

Pay attention to red/blue and what is being add/deleted. I hope Steven Rubin forgives me for saying this but this type of add-on information is not like changing from California to Unknown, but rather it’s like appending additional information. This data should all be apart the current forward facing data.

CDC is being caught stumbling over their own manufactured obfuscations!! How can they add a sentence “8/11 family decided to withdraw care…” before the next sentence “…worsening on 4/10”?

We need to see what the final verdict is when CDC publishes all these updates and presents this “new” report. We at least know what report currently says now, it says she ain’t dead with a now obvious curated summary narrative.

This is huge folks! In many ways this is just as big or bigger than my dead Alaskan/Georgia baby Tom Shimabukuro and John Su and Wolensky never published. Thanks Aravind who was the early bird to catch this worm. Here is Aravind’s story and new VAERS search tool that will be very useful in the right hands (mine):

Some more helpful information for the VAERS data sleuths:

My caged up VAERS logo is aging well, now that hidden data is escaping!

Calling Jessica Rose, Craig Paardekooper, Clare Craig, Christine Cotton, Steve Kirsch, and/or anybody else that is a VAERS pro…. Got any tips, clues, comments or suggestions?

Please support The Eagle! We got to get it done ourselves. While we wait for Marty Makary to read his script and do his song and dance, we need to hold CDC/FDA accountable for this malfeasance! I say direct $500 million to vaccine injured instead of sending it to this Health Exchanges. Don’t be bamboozled people the data is already in, it’s just trying to be covered up!

