WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Pare's avatar
David Pare
4h

Do you have any sense as to the impact from all these tricks they use?

Here's a thought. Drop each of the coverups into buckets. Does any one bucket stand out? What's the total number of coverups per proper report? 2:1? More? If you came up with these numbers, those PhD folks might take notice.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
KC & the Sunshine's avatar
KC & the Sunshine
8hEdited

A friend’s daughter got 2-3 covid vaccines. The daughter’s older sibling had recently

given their dad a kidney. The dad had a few medical

issues, including the

new kidney so the

family doctor was adamant that all 5 of them get covid vaccines, asap.

Since they were vaxxed, the mom had a really scary episode wherein she got lost in a small building she’d been in 100x, then got lost in traffic very nearby her home, then wound up on her lawn answering questions about the date and who was president. She has since had a few rounds of extreme forgetfulness and confusion. She is around 55 and had none of this prior.

The dad has had all his medical issues exacerbated since

the shots.

The 3 kids (grown, 1 married) have been mostly ok, EXCEPT for the middle kid — around 35, who already had her thyroid removed prior to clot shots. She now has LAMS— and not a great prognosis.

I haven’t heard of anyone getting LAMS from these clot shots, have you? Yet, it involves clots in the lungs!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 WelcomeTheEagle88 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture