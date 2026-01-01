Upgrades To VAERSAWARE Dashboard 2026
Admin by, Previous vaccines, and Other meds filters nets 5 more covid deaths hiding in plain sight.
It should have been done on day one but better late than never. Because of my latest focus on military reports I was needing to get visibility on the “Administration By” field and this inspiration also spawned the need for the addition of a couple other filters. I have now added a “other meds” and “previous vaccination” filter.
This is what the entirety of VAERS (2.7M) reports looks like by admin location:
Abbreviations are as follows: Other, Unknown, Private, Pharmacy, Public, Military, Work, Senior Living, School, and Home.
Nobody looks this hard but it might be worth studying the distributions by state or country for patterns or irregularities. It’s interesting to think there were 11 reports where a vaccine was administered in the home? How many kids died from a vax at school? Why is 1.64M (60%) reports classified as Other or Unknown and how many of these were pop-up tents, gas stations, and parking lots?
Not terribly interesting is this stacked histogram by location/admin_by:
To the trained eye you might notice the thick band of military orange for Virginia, or maybe notice how few Senior Living Florida sends in? It’s generally pathetic how much Unknown and Other locations come in, if I didn’t know better I’d say it feels like a regulated pitch count determines when to put the fix in and CDC’s algorithm starts srubbing data?
Now let’s look at the Foreign reports:
Here is a factoid and visual you don’t hear about every day, foreign reports basically have almost no administration_by details? Some foreign reports come in with admin location details so it’s not like other countries don’t have that field or it’s some kind of crosswalk correlation issue?
More observations to follow…
Other Meds and Previous Vaccinations Filters:
Above is clever way to find non-covid19 reports, but have a covid jab listed as a previous vaccine. This is a very short list and you will need to search a few wording combinations like Moderna, Biontech, covid booster, covid vaccine, etc. etc. etc. The cool part about these Tableau filters is the intellisense typing feature. The list dynamically refines itself with every character you type, check a boxes as quickly and then hit apply.
I’ve been able to find 5 more deaths I will capture into the Covid pile by assigning a psudeo covid jab line item to the report. Here is a couple “new deaths” I just found:
It’s not hard to figure out LOT# FK6858 is indeed a Biontech C19 jab
The possibilities are endless, but you can get some good insights on concomittant meds and vaccines…
Conclusion:
In the same way Elon Musk’s rocket mechanics fabricate tools to build the rocket engines, I’m fabricating my own tools to audit VAERS. Nothing new under the sun folks, but there is enough obfuscated data to make a material difference. It’s huge actually and the old PhD dump & pump p-value analytics lost my confidence long ago. The pharma cabal knows the old dump & pump is what keeps them insulated and in business. God Bless
Do you have any sense as to the impact from all these tricks they use?
Here's a thought. Drop each of the coverups into buckets. Does any one bucket stand out? What's the total number of coverups per proper report? 2:1? More? If you came up with these numbers, those PhD folks might take notice.
A friend’s daughter got 2-3 covid vaccines. The daughter’s older sibling had recently
given their dad a kidney. The dad had a few medical
issues, including the
new kidney so the
family doctor was adamant that all 5 of them get covid vaccines, asap.
Since they were vaxxed, the mom had a really scary episode wherein she got lost in a small building she’d been in 100x, then got lost in traffic very nearby her home, then wound up on her lawn answering questions about the date and who was president. She has since had a few rounds of extreme forgetfulness and confusion. She is around 55 and had none of this prior.
The dad has had all his medical issues exacerbated since
the shots.
The 3 kids (grown, 1 married) have been mostly ok, EXCEPT for the middle kid — around 35, who already had her thyroid removed prior to clot shots. She now has LAMS— and not a great prognosis.
I haven’t heard of anyone getting LAMS from these clot shots, have you? Yet, it involves clots in the lungs!