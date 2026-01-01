It should have been done on day one but better late than never. Because of my latest focus on military reports I was needing to get visibility on the “Administration By” field and this inspiration also spawned the need for the addition of a couple other filters. I have now added a “other meds” and “previous vaccination” filter.

This is what the entirety of VAERS (2.7M) reports looks like by admin location:

Abbreviations are as follows: Other, Unknown, Private, Pharmacy, Public, Military, Work, Senior Living, School, and Home.

Nobody looks this hard but it might be worth studying the distributions by state or country for patterns or irregularities. It’s interesting to think there were 11 reports where a vaccine was administered in the home? How many kids died from a vax at school? Why is 1.64M (60%) reports classified as Other or Unknown and how many of these were pop-up tents, gas stations, and parking lots?

Not terribly interesting is this stacked histogram by location/admin_by:

To the trained eye you might notice the thick band of military orange for Virginia, or maybe notice how few Senior Living Florida sends in? It’s generally pathetic how much Unknown and Other locations come in, if I didn’t know better I’d say it feels like a regulated pitch count determines when to put the fix in and CDC’s algorithm starts srubbing data?

Now let’s look at the Foreign reports:

Here is a factoid and visual you don’t hear about every day, foreign reports basically have almost no administration_by details? Some foreign reports come in with admin location details so it’s not like other countries don’t have that field or it’s some kind of crosswalk correlation issue?

More observations to follow…

Other Meds and Previous Vaccinations Filters:

Above is clever way to find non-covid19 reports, but have a covid jab listed as a previous vaccine. This is a very short list and you will need to search a few wording combinations like Moderna, Biontech, covid booster, covid vaccine, etc. etc. etc. The cool part about these Tableau filters is the intellisense typing feature. The list dynamically refines itself with every character you type, check a boxes as quickly and then hit apply.

I’ve been able to find 5 more deaths I will capture into the Covid pile by assigning a psudeo covid jab line item to the report. Here is a couple “new deaths” I just found:

It’s not hard to figure out LOT# FK6858 is indeed a Biontech C19 jab

The possibilities are endless, but you can get some good insights on concomittant meds and vaccines…

Conclusion:

In the same way Elon Musk’s rocket mechanics fabricate tools to build the rocket engines, I’m fabricating my own tools to audit VAERS. Nothing new under the sun folks, but there is enough obfuscated data to make a material difference. It’s huge actually and the old PhD dump & pump p-value analytics lost my confidence long ago. The pharma cabal knows the old dump & pump is what keeps them insulated and in business. God Bless

