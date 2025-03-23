UPDATE: How Many Changes Does VAERS Make to Reports After Publication?
Now at least 4,192,902 changes have been made!
In my previous article I calculated 3.1M changes (edits post publication) have been made, but thanks to the help of Dr. Steven Rubin creator of medalerts.org we can now calculate exactly 4,192,902 changes have been made!
Our previous issue was with the query that contained the massive foreign reports data field scrub which has now been rectified, but the workaround is you need to use the Chrome Browser to query. Here is the results of this particular query:
Just this one update (1,576,386 changes) accounts for 37% of all edits ever captured. Another factoid is these ~4.19M changes spanned over 2,090,816 cases however these are NOT unique cases. In the 322 VAERS updates going back to day 1 of medalerts.org, a case (unique ID#) could have been touched a dozen times technically.
My senses are telling me the VAERS management team is going into reports and making changes way to many times! Some of the changes are very nefarious and straight up fraudulent, while others changes for typos or HIPPA reasons to scrub out a hospital name or doctor name in the summary narrative is not nefarious. I basically see that VAERS is pretty sloppy in initial adjudication phase before publication when typos and HIPPA privacy should be addressed and corrected.
This pharmacovigilance is a facade! But if this was a legit system and everybody was following the rules and I was the manager, I’d tell my subordinate adjudicators don’t just finalize a report in a day or within a few days if all the data is not there! As a Director, I’d tell the Managers to fix as many typos dynamically using Python probability tools, or LLM (large language models), automatically/dynamically “ping” submitters for additional info. All the more complicated stuff can be kicked down the human adjudicators. All this could be reasonably done within a 4-6week initial adjudication window. I feel like these nefarious clowns are finalizing reports entirely to fast and then “fixing” them on the backend after reports have been published. It’s with evil intelligent design this cadence exists, help cover-up their real fraudulent actions and willful misconduct. Dr. Steven Rubin once told me, “VAERS in noisy!” when it comes to these post publication edits and I definitely understood what he meant, but I couldn’t quantify it until now.
I would like to try and calculate or estimate how many unique reports does VAERS find a need to back in after publication and edit something? Right now it’s ~2.1M reports but not unique. The majority of these I sense have been touched once or twice, with the minority being touched three or more times. There are definitely reports that have been touched probably a dozen times but I feel it’s somewhat rare in the big picture. My initial prognostication says at least 1M to 1.5M of the total live reports have had some sort of post publication edit.
My senses are telling me that including these 510K European reports and the 37% all time changes it encompass and also considering all the reports ever deleted after initial publication, and VAERS once standard practice of updating initial reports with follow-up data and republishing, etc… , I arrived at my 1 million to 1.5 million report estimate.
Here is a couple scams to wet you whistle:
Conclusion:
Finding a needle in the hay stack is child’s play. Here at VaersAware we specialized in finding a certain needle within a stack of needles. We don’t make things, we just make things better…
Let’s see how long it takes the rest of the gang to catch-up. More will be revealed, God Bless. Please support The Eagle!
FYI, here is the correspondence that got workaround started on our little bug:
The VAERS “Edits” Dashboard:
https://www.vaersaware.com/vaers-edits
Did you read this article that Dr Malone put out? It is talking about how they used AI to debunk the data being used that humans are causing global warming. He talked about how they are going to have to implement it in programs like VAERS if they want to be actually functional programs. The study was done by Grok3 and published in a journal. Here is an excerpt from what he wrote.
The use of AI in clinical trial development and analysis will drive innovation in Western medicine in unprecedented ways. The FDA must adopt AI for analyzing preclinical and clinical trial research and design to keep pace with current trends. The CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR), a weekly epidemiological digest, serves as the primary channel for public health information and government recommendations. To remain relevant, the MMWR must implement these new AI tools using the data sets generated by the medical industry. Likewise, the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) and the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) are now obsolete. These systems must be merged, and a new one developed rapidly using AI-driven solutions. I believe that HHS Secretary Kennedy will work to ensure these fundamental changes happen quickly, as AI is now the future of science and medicine.
https://open.substack.com/pub/rwmalonemd/p/the-climate-scam-is-over?r=1qdxoh&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=email
