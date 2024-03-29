Let me start with what VAERS & FAERS shows for all time SIDS and not particular to any vax type or in FAERS case the drug products.

Initial take away from VAERS/FAERS data is there is a huge discrepancy to total counts. FAERS even goes back to 1971 and they are still well under the ~1,361 cases in VAERS?

Both have shotty or inconsistant data. Shouldn’t SIDS = Death?

These two VAERS examples are just 2 of the 8 reports of SIDS where the infant victim in not checked off has having died? I bet it was a submitter clerical error that VAERS also neglected to “correct” during the adjudication process before publication. I brought up to Polly Tommey of CHD yesterday about missing ages on reports which is another way to hide the dead kids, if you don’t know how the scam works by now.

These 8 extra deaths in VAERS that are not officially counted as death reports because the box is not checked off is the easy to find obfuscations for SIDS, but there is a much bigger elephant in the room nobody but nobody in the world has ever talked about. I’m about to give you a world premier exclusive on how VAERS really hid the SIDS! I should say it’s how VAERS hid the SIDS when they really needed to hide SIDS, because timing is everything!

EXCLUSIVE BOMBSELL PREMIERE:

There are at least 146 SIDS DEATHS in VAERS where the initial report was not coded by the CDC as SIDS, but magically on one VAERS update, in late 2009 they went back and added SIDS to the already published reports more than 6 years after the report was initially published!

Near complete list of SIDS ID#’s re-coded after the fact aka after publication:

You can use medalerts.org Wayback Machine tool HERE to plug in ID#s and read the reports from my list for now. I wont bother putting a hundred more screen grabs here because I am prepping this list to be retrieved through my dashboards.

One of the big questions which I am still working through, is why these particular reports and why at this point in time at the end of 2009? Would the CDC/FDA be hiding SIDS or using SIDS to hide something else? I’m thinking the timing of events is the key? I could see how PRR (Reporting Ratio) analysis could be skewed to desired results and for a certain point in time, then re-code or update terms and definitions as ICD-9 and ICD-10 codes evolve and become more specific, while serving a more sophisticated purpose to obfuscate data and analysis?

Jumping into the FDA FAERS data, the SIDS is rather striking around 1990 by taking a severe dip from very high counts between 1985-1990? We can see the the 289 SIDS cases in FAERS between 1985-1989 were ascribed to DTP vax, OPV vax, and Sabin’s IPV vax (types 1, 2, and 3). Side note, I didn’t even know there were 3 types or flavors of Sabin’s polio injection, but that’s what the FDA says…:

Coming back to VAERS you can see how the SIDS counts have been proportionately lower by year received or year published during this covid era or since 2020…:

FAERS has the same relative SIDS counts for the same time period, although FDA cases are being ascribed to acetaminophen and various hydrochlorides mostly. Further down the FDA’s list you will see cocaine (4), morphine (2), caffeine (2), etc…

It’s as if FDA doesn’t want to look at vaccine history of the infant or mother, they want to blame it on the Tylenol, or the mother’s bad habits...?

All this data seems shady and very inconsistent. It feels like the FDA and CDC are two evil minions doing the bidding of big pharma to keep the global population guessing and more importantly the physicians and scientist entrusted with our health semi-clueless.

A big take away I want Polly Tommey to get from this article hopefully, is that most of the obfuscation tricks I described yesterday are well represented in this analysis and observation. Moreover, I will be discussing more about VAERS 2009 as there was a tremendous amount of changes and edits VAERS pulled off, not just what they did with the SIDS data.

In fact the creator of Medalerts.org Dr. Steven Rubin told me 2009 was also the year of the “great purge” after I started sniffing around the historical data a couple years ago. I couldn’t see the total magnitude of what happened in 2009 until Steven recently made an update to his Wayback Machine based on a question I posed to him about the ability to find a certain report where a death date had been changed. Steven gave me my answer then graciously added some additional functionality to the Wayback Machine. Now because of that, we can see more of these post-publication “edits” I was describing to Polly on the CHD bus yesterday.

So here is another exclusive BOMBSHELL I hope our “expert” VAERS analysts around the world will start to question? What all really happened in VAERS late 2009 which was basically a prelude to the Harvard Pilgrim Study in 2010 and the monumental paradigm shift in Jan 2011 where only initial reports will be made public from Jan 2011 forward.

This is a word to the wise. Dr. Rubin once told me the “changes” to published reports were very “noisy”. Prior to Jan 2011 some of this noise is expected because follow-up data was being appended to initial reports. Adding additional info to the summary text field, or laboratory data field and changes to event levels (up-coding) could be expected. Definitely people now since dead within the one year follow-up window could have their event level status change to also include DEAD or Died: Y. You should pay attention to the event level changes because it could mean up-coding or DOWN-CODING. There really shouldn’t be any down-coding of event levels, except by pure submitter error. Keep in mind all these corrections because of submitter error should have been handled during the 4-6 week adjudication process before finalizing, issue a final ID# and publishing. For this reason any corrections to published reports because of submitter error should be miniscule, however the list of changes we are looking at is telling us it’s not miniscule. It’s freaking a lot of errors that should have been addressed during adjudication!!! Common man! Please stop peeing on my leg and telling me it’s raining.

Changes to symptoms is something that should not have as many changes as it does, like these SIDS examples I’ve highlighted. Sometimes I feel like I’m talking to myself, but I know there must be a few that are listening to what I’m saying. More revealed later. God Bless

