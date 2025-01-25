Share this postWelcomeTheEagle’s SubstackThere's a Bill Gates Protest Brewing In San Francisco on Feb 11Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThere's a Bill Gates Protest Brewing In San Francisco on Feb 11Curran Theatre, wear your pink sweater and goofy glasses!Closed VAERSJan 25, 202521Share this postWelcomeTheEagle’s SubstackThere's a Bill Gates Protest Brewing In San Francisco on Feb 11Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3ShareStay tuned…SubscribeShare21Share this postWelcomeTheEagle’s SubstackThere's a Bill Gates Protest Brewing In San Francisco on Feb 11Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3SharePreviousNext