I allowed myself to take out my pom-poms for a minute and congratulate react19.org and the vaccine injured for one small step forward for mankind. It’s a proposal put forth for new ICD-10 code T50.B25x, see my last article here:

Ok folks coffee break is over, back on your heads! I saw the most thought provoking post by Dr. Jessica Rose yesterday.

Click to launch tweet

Huh? Retroactive reports using this dedicated ICD-10 code had me thinking about how much light weighs. VAERS reports don’t use ICD-10, they use MedDRA codes. Is Jessica talking about filing retroactive insurance claims? I know there is really no such thing as filing retro active insurance claims for reimbursement, she must be talking about VAERS reports, maybe?

Here goes a little ICD-10/MedDRA 101 semantics:

Grok Question:

Produce a list of ICD-10 codes that do not bi-directionally map to MedDRA codes.

Answer:

The official mapping between ICD-10 (using the 2019 WHO international core version) and MedDRA is unidirectional (ICD-10 → MedDRA only). It was developed collaboratively by WHO, ICH, and the MedDRA MSSO to support use cases such as converting diagnosis or registry data for pharmacovigilance/adverse event analysis. cdn.who.int There is no official bidirectional mapping (i.e., no complete or guaranteed reverse MedDRA → ICD-10 map exists in this project, unlike the bidirectional SNOMED CT–MedDRA map). The mapping uses three attributes for ICD-10 codes: Equivalent: Direct conceptual match (or close synonym/lexical variant).

Loss of Information (LOI): MedDRA match exists but loses specificity (e.g., site, organism, acute/chronic status, or procedural details).

Unmapped: No suitable MedDRA term (concept out of scope for MedDRA’s pharmacovigilance focus, or no matching term available). ICD-10 Codes Without Bidirectional Mapping All ICD-10 codes lack a guaranteed bidirectional mapping due to the unidirectional nature of the official map. However, “no mapping in either direction” (or effectively one-way only with no reliable reverse) primarily applies to unmapped ICD-10 codes. These cannot map forward to MedDRA and thus have no bidirectional equivalence. Unmapped ICD-10 codes largely fall into these categories (per official mapping conventions and releases): Entire Chapters XX (V00–Y99): External causes of morbidity and mortality (e.g., transport accidents, falls, exposure to mechanical forces, self-harm, assault). These are generally out of MedDRA’s scope. Examples include all Vxx, Wxx, Xxx, and Yxx codes (e.g., V09.9, V10–V15, etc.). Some narrow exceptions exist for self-poisoning or self-harm concepts that map to MedDRA. cdn.who.int

Entire Chapter XXI (Z00–Z99): Factors influencing health status and contact with health services (e.g., screening, observation, aftercare, counseling). These are largely unmapped. cdn.who.int

Chapter XXII (U00–U99, codes for special purposes): Mostly unmapped, except specific applicable terms (e.g., certain COVID-19 or emergency codes that have been added over releases). cdn.who.int

Other scattered unmapped codes: In other chapters where no MedDRA LLT matches the concept (or it is out of scope). Releases have progressively reduced these (e.g., 626 previously unmapped/out-of-scope terms gained mappings in the 3rd release; 125 more in a later update), leaving ~1,350–1,496 unmapped in analyses of the ~11K–12.7K total ICD-10 core codes. pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov The mapping covers ~11K ICD-10 terms (mapped to ~9.6K MedDRA LLTs), with unmapped ones concentrated in the external causes, factors influencing health, and special-purpose chapters. Additional Notes No complete list of all unmapped codes is published in open text form (the full map is a spreadsheet available to licensed MedDRA users via the MedDRA Downloads page, or through WHO/ICH channels). It marks “Unmapped” explicitly for each such ICD-10 code.

Many ICD-10 codes map with LOI (one-way with information loss), so even “mapped” codes do not support perfect bidirectional use without data loss or manual review.

MedDRA-to-ICD-10 lacks an official comprehensive map. Unofficial or tool-based approaches (e.g., via UMLS, John Snow Labs NLP mappers, or OHDSI) exist but are incomplete, often many-to-one or inexact, and do not guarantee bidirectionality. UMLS-based mappings cover only ~27% of MedDRA PTs with varying quality (many non-exact).

For the most current details, consult the latest ICD-10 to MedDRA map release (updated ~twice yearly to align with new MedDRA versions) and conventions document on the MedDRA site (requires subscription) or WHO resources.

Well, well, well, guess what? There are no unmapped codes in Chapter 19…:

Chapter 19 (XIX) of ICD-10 — titled “Injury, poisoning and certain other consequences of external causes” (codes S00–T88) — contains no unmapped codes in the official ICD-10 to MedDRA mapping. According to the mapping conventions document and the released spreadsheets (e.g., January 2024 and later releases aligned with MedDRA versions up to 28+), all individual 3-digit and 4-digit codes in Chapters I–XIX (including Chapter 19) are mapped to the closest conceptual MedDRA Lowest Level Term (LLT). These mappings use one of two attributes: Equivalent — Direct conceptual match (exact, synonym, or lexical variant).

Loss of Information (LOI) — A MedDRA term exists, but it loses some ICD-10 specificity (e.g., site, laterality, severity, acute vs. chronic, or organism details). Injuries and poisonings commonly map to the SOC Injury, poisoning and procedural complications (or related SOCs). The “Unmapped” attribute applies primarily to codes in: Chapter XX (V00–Y99): External causes of morbidity and mortality (e.g., transport accidents, falls, assaults, exposure to forces). These are largely out of scope for MedDRA’s pharmacovigilance focus.

Chapter XXI (Z00–Z99): Factors influencing health status and contact with health services (e.g., screening, aftercare, counseling).

Rare exceptions in other chapters where no suitable MedDRA LLT exists (or the concept is truly out of scope), though progressive updates have reduced these significantly (e.g., hundreds of previously unmapped/out-of-scope terms gained mappings in recent releases). Why Chapter 19 Differs Chapters I–XIX cover organ-specific diseases, signs/symptoms, injuries, and poisonings — concepts that align well with MedDRA’s scope (especially the Injury, poisoning and procedural complications SOC). The mapping process used auto-encoding for exact matches plus manual review, with change requests submitted to MedDRA when gaps were found. As a result, no S00–T88 codes receive the “Unmapped” designation in the official map. Even highly specific injury/poisoning codes (e.g., those with 7th characters for encounter type in ICD-10-CM adaptations, or details like open/closed fractures) typically map with Loss of Information rather than remaining unmapped. Practical Notes The full mapping spreadsheet (available to licensed MedDRA users via the MSSO Downloads page, or the “Codes Only” version via WHO) explicitly shows the Map Attribute column. Searches or filters for Chapter 19 (S/T codes) confirm mappings as Equivalent or LOI, with zero Unmapped. cdn.who.int

Total unmapped codes across the entire ~11K–12K ICD-10 core terms are concentrated in Chapters XX–XXI (roughly 1,350–1,500 in earlier analyses, reduced over time).

For pharmacovigilance or safety analysis, Chapter 19 codes convert reliably to MedDRA (often with some granularity loss), supporting use cases like adverse event reporting from claims or registry data. If you need examples of specific S/T codes and their mapped MedDRA LLTs/PTs (or LOI details), a subset analysis, or help with a particular block (e.g., S00–S09 head injuries or T36–T50 poisonings), provide more details. Always use the latest official release for production work, as mappings are updated biannually with new MedDRA versions.

Well after digesting all this info which I did long ago, I realized the VAERS coding professionals and algorithms themselves are trained NOT TO CODE Adverse events following vaccine, or poisoning of a viral vaccine, etc. Much the same way why doctors don’t use the current ICD-10 codes available to code/bill for “poisoning by other viral vaccine” - T50.B95

MedDRA related to “Vaccine”:

MedDRA related to “Poison”:

Proof VAERS is calibrated not to code MedDRA properly:

With the reciepts above, it should be clear very VAERS has never coded MedDRA 10054276 - “Adverse reaction to vaccine”

Only 247 ever have been coded by VAERS as “Adverse event following immunisation” MedDRA Preferred term 10069520 (not 10060945)

Conclusion:

The core this MedDRA VAERS coding SCAM is that VAERS is trained not to apply “adverse effect of other viral vaccine”

The symantics of ICD-10 coding is built to capture ambiguities when no other code currently exists or Not Elsewhere Classified (NEC), or Not Otherwise Specified (NOS). NEC and NOS ICD-10 codes will end with a 9 or 0 usually 99.99% of the time.

Lastly, these are the only “poison” codes ever used by VAERS.:

VAERS uses coding ambiguity to not formally convey a vaccine caused the adverse event and/or didn’t poison the uniformed victims. This slight of hand is the semantics that is FRAUD AND RICO!

Maybe react19 should also include ICD-10 code Y59.9in their proposal, as it already exists in Germany:

Getting a code to exist is one thing, getting physicans and VAERS/FDA coders to use them is a entirely separate beast.

I will push back on Dr. Wolskog a little and say a rose by any other name is still a rose, but for medical billing and VAERS just call it a unspecified viral rose, they probably won’t use the correct name anyways if they had one, but good job!

I’m sure something in all this munitiae is what Dr. Rose meant, God Bless 😉

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