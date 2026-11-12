The definition of “type” is convoluded and ambigous and also perfect for CDC/FDA/VAERS to hide adverse events of any specific vaccine. Radical transparency and specificity is the exact opposite of what VAERS tries to do.

At the highest official level there are three (3) groups of influenza H1N1, H3N2, and B viruses.

CDC’s main information pages on Influenza “Type” HERE still does not mention, recognize, or acknowledge anything about a new mRNA flu shot!

The public is still operating under the status quo definitions:

In VAERS terminology there are twelve (12) Flu vax types for thirty (30) flu vaccine sub type names:

As you can see there are ten (10) subtype names for vax type FLU3 which covers almost everybody except quardrivalents and mists (I think).

Are you paying attention to FLUX? FLUX is unknown vax type for influzena vaccines and it’s the #1 most reported in VAERS for flu shots.

Let me summarize this for the common man…

It’s total bullshit that CDC/FDA chose to classify this new mRNA flu shot under FLU3 vax type, especially when the last H1N1 scam happened they at least created a unique vax type for that.

As unique and distinct as the new mRNA flu shot is they should have created a couple additional vax types for mRNA and one for unknown mRNA flu shot. Since Moderna is the only current manufacture of mRNA-1010, having a vax type for “unknown mRNA flu jab” is oxymoronic currently.

However what this means for the common man and all the PhD dump and pumpers is that we are now going to need to comb through the FLU3 and pick the peanuts out of the poop and, and, and pay attention to how fast the the unknown flu vax type begins to grow!

Sadly when we see the unknown flu vax jump we won’t be able to know know for sure that it’s the mRNA flu jab creating the jump, but we know.

Sorry RFKjr but this is anyhthing but radical transparency, I guess you are not in the everyday nuts and bolts stuff. These poor sheep know what they do and what they are getting, this is a disaster that can be bigger than Covid. Even I know a few people that are not down with the covid jab, but will and have continued to get a flu jab.

Stupid is and stupid does….. -Forrest Gump

For all the scientist geeks, watch the FLUX! God Bless

BTW- you should follow me, because I will be the first person to report the first death report by mRNA flu jab here.

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