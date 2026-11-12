WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Color Of Air's avatar
The Color Of Air
3d

VAERS is a fantastic system designed to keep big pharma's murder machine rolling in high gear.

Reply
Share
Unjabbed Mick's avatar
Unjabbed Mick
4dEdited

mRNA seems to be increasingly and frequently LETHAL! No matter how FDA & CDC try to hide it!

My suspicion is that each extra jab reduces natural resistance - or pout another way, increases every gullible recipient's likelihood of exponentially contracting more illnesses and diseases.

Are the world's Government behind this Planned Mass-Murder Depopulation program, undertaken by Big Pharma on instruction from the New World Order (aka The World Economic Forum)!

Unjabbed Mick (We live longer!)

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

Ready for more?

© 2026 WelcomeTheEagle88 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.