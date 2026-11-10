78 reports finally hit VAERS!

Mark your calendars folks because this is the first time in history a mRNA flu shot has ever been published in VAERS, Friday Nov 6, 2026. The earliest vaccination dates so far are in September 2026. Four ER visits, a hospitalization, and a permanent disability are some of the notable reports. No death reports yet.

Stay tuned, because you always hear it here first, and I give it to you straight up, no chaser and no mumbo jumbo. God Bless

I feel sorry for all the people getting these flu shots and don’t have the wisdom to know the difference. These are the older professional TV watchers.

For the record MFLUSIVA jumps out of the gate with 78 of 5805 flu reports in VAERS back to 1990:

Share