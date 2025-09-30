Houston we have a problem!

In Kevin McKernan’s article after some sophisticated encabulation, he comes to the conclusion these pediatric lots are 2x concentrated.

I checked the flux capacitors and this is what I found:

Do these look like pediatric doses to you? The age cat 6-17 is a bit deceptive because Pfizer pediatric doses are considered under 12yr olds. So the few kids that were injected the poison were in effect administraion errors like this:

I don’t want to ask who’s double checking the VAERS stuff even though Kevin doesn’t bring up VAERS at all. McKernan’s “orange cap” EW0164 DOES seem to match to a pediatric dose per the clues?

Kevin’s EW0173 looks a little sus per VAERS and this Twitter-X clue:

click to launch X post

I also might add this suspicous French rando X post is curious because per VAERS EW0173 lots were administered almost exclusively in the USA? Only 9 VAERS reports out of a couple thousand EW0173 came from a foreign country?

I’m telling you folks the math isn’t mathing but by no fault of Kevin or myself I believe? Maybe there is a glowie in this formula, but it certainly isn’t me, maybe we should start asking for chain of custody pictures of vials with the lot#s?

I can ceratinly chase these couple lot numbers down through my custom dashboard and show where and when and the size of shipments.

I’d like to point out that only 17,550 doses of 5,778,630 were shipped to any type of pediatric clinic, department, or institution…

I don’t know what to say, only Kevin will suspend or block anyone just for whispering my name.

Conclusion:

I’ve abandoned long ago the notion of an entire “hot lot” as I believe they are all garbage. However, I do believe the evil pharma cabal has enough evil genious to spike certain vials within lot numbers, or may just specific shipments of any unique lot number. Maybe two brainiacs like Kevin from different parts of the world megahit and qubit the same lot number from their respective encabulators and come up with two completely different results? I think it could happen and eventually we will need to simlutaneously focus attention on the fraud that is being purpertrated by seeming collusion between CDC/FDA and manufacturers.

God bless.

Please support The eagle!

https://www.vaersaware.com/donate

Share