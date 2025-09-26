Apparently Kevin had a longhorn tick crawl up his ass and made him delirious, now Kevin is crawling up mine?

Kevin says I have attacked and smeared Dr. Jessica Rose through my Substack over some VAERS details within their new paper. Here’s my two articles about this matter for your consideration:

The timeline is important in this schism so pay attention to the date Sept 11 as being the date Speicher pinged Rose about the VAERS stats discrepancies that I thought I found and to this date Sept 25, Rose has never responded.

There was definitely much back and forth between Speicher, McKernan, and myself between Sept 11 to now, and oddly I think I received my VAERS answer from McKernan and Speicher but never any official response from Rose? I think whatever answers they gave me was suppose to be considered by them enough, but today I was able to ask the question again directly to Rose during the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation Q&A session where Jessica was the featured guest.

I explained already in my last article, the reason no published VAERS data from 2024 and 2025 was included in this paper was because as Speicher explained, the study was floated and turned down by five other journals before it was accepted by these Autoimmunity Journal folks.

What was new to me and still not known by the general mass population was that these “PAA” quasi lot numbers were also included in the papers calculations and initially explained by McKernan in this Tweet on Sept 15.

Keep in mind that McKernan has never spoken about “PAA” numbers before this date, and never would have in my opinion if vaersaware.com (me) never prodded about it with Speicher starting Sept 11.

McKernan also gives this very detailed explanation and process none of which is described in the paper, and if it had been it would have saved everybody a whole bunch of time and turmoil!

So I was to take this detailed McKernan response to mean that Rose or this study also scraped VAERS reports for the corresponding PAA number just in case some reports were entered with the PAA instead of the true batch number.

There is a little curve ball Mckernan threw me because the example PAA184098 = FW1336 and the other combo in his example is just a stock image and not any lot number that has to do with this study.

I actually found the same stock image on the internet and showed Speicher the same example as I was working through my deductive reasoning with him via X Direct Messaging:

I basically knew I found my answer at this point, but I did also ask both McKernan and Speicher if they had a correlation table of which PAAs were associated to each lot number in their study. There is no official correlation table and they only knew because they had the vials right in front of their face. They never offered any correlation list to me after prodding nor in the paper. Again nobody still knows anything about scraping VAERS for the PAA lots and less which PAA lot correlate to the lots being study by Speicher, Mckernan, and Rose.

By the way, PAA numbers and true lot numbers is not a 1:1 match nor should be treated that way, but Kevin brushes over this small big detail in his explanation that the authors chose to associate and make a 1:1 match wholesale. You can see that is not very precise by these few examples straight out of VAERS.:

I was able to cobble together some solid correlations based on demographic info and many others correlations I didn’t feel comfortable with so I just left them as is. There are many reports where dose 1, dose 2, dose 3 PAA lot was capture in the summary narrative details but only dose 4 was officially recorded so these PAA and vice versa Pfizer lots will go unrecognized, but recognized to vaersaware.com because I put in the work to rake over the reports and pull out the babies.

There was a couple more exchanges and some sassy responses from McKernan that I won’t bother digging up, but I finally left the little scuff with him on the Sept 17th like this:

Now comes my 82 MPH fastball with no movement to Jessica Rose today Sept 25:

Livio was able to get that email Speicher sent to Rose back on the 11th because I also put my substack link in the comments, I wasn’t expecting Livio to go the extra mile and pull it out and present it live, but I’m glad he did, because I’m not hiding anything and I don’t know where McKernan is getting that I’m attacking or smearing Jessica? I’m really starting to think scientists don’t like questions and just expect you to kiss their ring?

Podcast is over, I’m satisfied that Rose explained the situation that took a lot of prodding and some unconventional approaches by me and the ire of Mckernan as I will quickly find out.

Conclusion:

Only because McKernan is on my team, I won’t slap him around like his high school days, but OMG! Is this how all scientist are? There was plenty of time for Rose to respond to Speicher’s email back on Sept 11th. It could have been a simple response, Rose didn’t have to double check anything or run some R code or calculations? She knows what she did, and it’s not a big deal but it wasn’t described either in this fabulous paper. Is this going to give ammo to the other side and will they ultimately blame me if this paper ever gets retracted? God I hope not, because it’s the last thing I would ever want to see happen to this great paper. I want this paper bullet proof and able to withstand any court and any public arena. Who gives a shit if Kevin’s panties are in a bunch, not me that’s for sure. So Kevin go ahead and block me and tell everybody I’m a glowie and a jackass, and amateur, and they shouldn’t work with me, etc. etc. etc.

If you ever need your VAERS double checked, don’t hesitate to call me. I’m going to double check all your shit anyways. God Bless

Kevin I think you are just mad Jessica was forced to admit her PAA process in front of a large VSRF audience instead of keeping it buried in some obscure X thread. This paper definitely isn’t going to save the world, but it might if you just make some corrections and accept your whiff. I’m only calling balls and strike and you just struck out. See you in the ninth my man, I hope you win. God Bless again.

