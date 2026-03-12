Thanks Dr. Malone for the alert:

Malone’s alert is filled with good intent and well wishes for transparency, but in true Bizzaro world fashion, this FDA FAERS/AEMS interactive dashboard built in the Qlik software platform, it’s worse than VAERS.

This very strip down “Qlik” AEMS dashboard has all the same qualities and traits as the previous FAERS dashboard. FDA literally just changed the title of the previous dashboard and added and extra tab.:

At first glance, the new AEMS vaccines section looks interesting and even has 74,741 more reports than VAERS currently, almost 28K of these extra reports being Covid19:

However, the filtering or drilling capabilities on this dashboard sucks! This dashboard is a insult the Qlik platform themselves. I’ve got many articles on the shortcomings of the FDA’s FAERS dashboard but you can start here.:

Equally bad about this interactive dashboard is it’s inability to download the full raw data set. You can attempt to download raw data but it has a 100K records maximum, which basically renders any private auditing like I do impossible…

Conclusion:

FDA FAERS/AEMS is fake and gay! Don’t let anybody tell you different as you will start to see the cheerleaders come out. God Bless

