WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SomeDude's avatar
SomeDude
1h

somehow the Establishment always has cheerleaders.

getting them out in the open, directly backing the malfeasance, is good as far as exposure goes

Reply
Share
Areugnat's avatar
Areugnat
43m

When I read about the Transparency effort, my first thought was about you, Eagle. I wondered what you would think about it.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 WelcomeTheEagle88 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture