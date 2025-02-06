Today we are examining Steve Kirsch’s post from yesterday…

Here is Steve’s money shot: 655 domestic deaths from 18 to under 50yr olds, American Territories not included, D.O.D. 2021.

The reason why 655 deaths is outrageously low has to do with 3 major oversights in querying data out of medalerts.org. It’s Age, location, and Date of Deaths. Even to assume VAERS obfuscates data by leaving out data elements like age, location, and DOD at the same rate for all other vax types and back to 1990 is simply silly. VAERS has been hiding data at a higher frequency and percentage for Covid-19 jabs than for all other vax types.

1) Did you know there are 689 American Deaths with an Unknown Age?

2) Did you know there are 5,965 DEATHS from a Unknown American State?

3) Did you know there are 973 American Deaths where the Death Date is Unknown?

So you can go and read the reports and ethically add many ages to the age field because the age is properly documented in the summary narrative. You can even do the same for Death of Deaths and add a very reasonable and ethical D.O.D. to the corresponding field. But the biggest oversight in this analysis was not accounting for the Unknown American states!

Yo I appreciate everything Kirsch does for the movement, but these simpleton queries are to hasty and too bush league coming from a guy like Steve. I’m not even going to bring up the UNKNOWN VAX TYPE where VAERS likes to hide Covid jab deaths! Maybe I will bring it up, but I’ll give Steve a pass for blowing right past this factoid…

Check this out:

Go ahead and parooz these 2,333 and especially the deaths and figure out how many were left out of this analysis even though it’s clearly documented in summary narrative it’s a covid jab! This is just the low hanging fruit my man, have you seen how much the unknown vax type has absolutely exploded in the covid jab era?

https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=CAT&EVENTS=ON&WRITEUP=MODERNA&VAX=UNK&STATE[]=JUSTUS&STATE[]=UK

Common man! Like a slot machine, you’d have to hit 3 cherries in a row to get a death to pop-up into your analysis. And if you try to add some p-value and assert that all other vax types must be obfuscated this hard, you’d be sadly mistaken.

If you want a more precise and ethically correct number than the 655 American Deaths from 18-49 yr olds with a DOD date of 2021, then bring me on to the VSRF show and I’ll tell you all about it. Or just query my VAERSAWARE.COM dashboard.

The safety signals are beyond obvious, they will blow your hair back and knock you down if you look really hard and don’t fall for these Vegas card tricks.

