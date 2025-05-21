https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/subcommittees/investigations/hearings/the-corruption-of-science-and-federal-health-agencies-how-health-officials-downplayed-and-hid-myocarditis-and-other-adverse-events-associated-with-the-covid-19-vaccines/

VAERS is actively hiding myocarditis, pericarditis and many other serious conditions by under-coding and by not publishing follow-up data! Here are some examples:

There are thousands of reports just like this one above, the world is only seeing a “not serious” safe & effective symptom dizziness & hypoaesthesia, however by 4/22/2021 victim was diagnosed with pericarditis.

This report first appeared 04/30/2021 but 4/22 documentation was not published? This is the purposeful malfeasance people do not understand or realize the manipulation that is going on!

VAERS knows you will only see the initial published report, so they make sure to avoid publishing the revealing details, however the details are retained internally.

I’m pleading for help and challenge anybody to take a critical look at these hidden myo/pericarditis examples here:

These are just under-coded myo & pericarditis only for C19 jabs and only a 100 reports, this is just the tip folks! Where is everybody? OpenVAERS? Steve Rubin? Rose? Aravind? Jikky? Kirsch? React19? Can anybody concur? God Bless

BTW, I’m as close as anybody to the kitchen:

