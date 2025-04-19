Dr. Tom Shimabukuro is the director of the Immunization Safety Office (ISO) at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Shimabukuro first came to ISO in 2010 and has served in multiple positions including senior medical officer, Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, team lead, acting Vaccine Safety Datalink team lead, vaccine safety team lead in the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force, and deputy director. Dr. Shimabukuro received his medical degree from New York University School of Medicine. He completed his internship at Emory University School of Medicine and his preventive medicine residency at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Dr. Shimabukuro holds a Master of Public Health and a Master of Business Administration from Johns Hopkins and completed a fellowship as an Epidemic Intelligence Service officer at CDC.

This is Coleen Boyle:

If Shimabukuro will sacrifice Coleen’s brother, what do you think he would do for your family?

PMR stands for Polymyalgia Rheumatica.

A medical condition characterized by widespread muscle pain and stiffness, primarily in the shoulders, neck, and hips. It typically affects older adults, often those over 65, and is more common in women. Symptoms include fatigue, low-grade fever, and difficulty with daily activities due to stiffness, especially in the morning. PMR is an inflammatory disorder, often linked to an autoimmune response, and is sometimes associated with giant cell arteritis (GCA), a condition involving inflammation of blood vessels. Diagnosis is based on symptoms, blood tests (showing elevated inflammatory markers like ESR or CRP), and ruling out other conditions. Treatment usually involves corticosteroids like prednisone to reduce inflammation, with symptoms often improving rapidly. Long-term management may require low-dose steroids and monitoring for side effects. If untreated, PMR can significantly impact quality of life, but with treatment, most patients experience relief.

CDC knows this vaccine is deadly, and I know CDC has been manipulating VAERS and now V-Safe Data that would indicate all the other ones are as well. I think vaccines might be one of the biggest scams and best eugenics tool the world has ever known. I think it’s biblical. Happy Resurrection Day! God Bless.

