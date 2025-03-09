I figure when I get to 1,000,000 there will be a critical mass people that will understand our VAERS pharmacovigilance system runs cover to for the pharma cabal. CDC/FDA and by extension even the HHS is complicit. I hope Bobby has the

fortitude to fix it and ensure an honest system.

The scientists can figure out mRNA and all the nano lipid particles, toxicity and whatever else. Right now “black box warning labels” is a bunch of bullshit. I don’t know much but if we had a honest pharmacovigilance system, vaccines wouldn’t even be allowed to exist.

My favorite Bobby video of all time! Even Bobby knows VAERS DOES NOT publish all legitimate reports received. Not even Brianne Dressen’s VAERS report was published…

