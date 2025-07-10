Here is the landing FDA’s landing page:
https://www.fda.gov/news-events/interactive-and-social-media/fda-direct-ask-question
Fans of this channel know I’ve been diving into the FAERS pharmacofruadulance system and I’m asking them to clean it up, ASAP.:
My complete question:
FAERS accuracy is questionable at best. Will FDA consider ethically cleaning up FAERS? Example here: https://postimg.cc/941kFN3F
and…
Conclusion:
I’m going after the easy low hanging fruit that immediately exposes FAERS at least being pretty sloppy.
Make no mistake there are thousands more uncounted deaths, thousands of under coded events, however this scam of calling drugs concomitant to other drugs is probably the biggest scam in FAERS. If you have the ability to reshuffle and stack the deck on what’s primary and what is concomitant, FDA basically has the ability to direct traffic like traffic cop. If one drug is getting to hot, they can hide the adverse effect by stashing the drug in the concomitant ledger like they are most likely doing with Covid jabs. Looking at Covid jab reports over time, you see a striking pattern that emerges as if they flipped a switch and started calling most Covid jabs concomitant to something else starting in 2022Q4. More on this Vegas card trick coming in a future article soon. However sneak peak:
My question:
Introducing a bioweapon (the COVID19 jab) onto the populace is a crime against humanity. Eventually, there will be a Nuremburg style prosecution of those responsible. What do you see as the appropriate punishment for those in the FDA that enabled the maiming of billions and mass murder of over 30 million people world wide?
How or why could anyone trust our Godless FDA/ CDC etc. regulated 62 billion in fraud fines [with no jail time] and leader in cause of iatrogenic death, Big Pharma medicine, that kills, over 250,000 a year/ 684.9 per day? Or is it Okay to kill people if the Gov. gets its kick-back?