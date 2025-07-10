Click image to launch FDA’s X post

Fans of this channel know I’ve been diving into the FAERS pharmacofruadulance system and I’m asking them to clean it up, ASAP.:

FAERS accuracy is questionable at best. Will FDA consider ethically cleaning up FAERS? Example here: https://postimg.cc/941kFN3F

Conclusion:

I’m going after the easy low hanging fruit that immediately exposes FAERS at least being pretty sloppy.

Make no mistake there are thousands more uncounted deaths, thousands of under coded events, however this scam of calling drugs concomitant to other drugs is probably the biggest scam in FAERS. If you have the ability to reshuffle and stack the deck on what’s primary and what is concomitant, FDA basically has the ability to direct traffic like traffic cop. If one drug is getting to hot, they can hide the adverse effect by stashing the drug in the concomitant ledger like they are most likely doing with Covid jabs. Looking at Covid jab reports over time, you see a striking pattern that emerges as if they flipped a switch and started calling most Covid jabs concomitant to something else starting in 2022Q4. More on this Vegas card trick coming in a future article soon. However sneak peak:

