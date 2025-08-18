TICKETS ARE LIMITED— https://pang-burn.com/tickets

Kirsch hasn’t created a Substack about this first time ever debate, so unless you are a Twitter-X’er the Substack community doesn’t have knowledge about this debate yet? Luckily for you I have a lot of knowledge and some back story on this and I’m excited to share it with you now.

Dr. Wilson aka Debunk The Funk and Dave like to hangout on a specific X space:

This is a echo chamber of pro vaxxers led by the “Real Truther” his real name in Noah R. but he gets bent about his anonymity and expects everybody to honor his anonymity even though he’s very public on linkedin and Vimeo and other places as himself. He is like the smartest HS diploma guy but he is married to MD so I guess that makes him an expert. Anyways he knows better than to fuck with me primarily because I’m me. I used to love and just sit and listen to these clowns in their “Spaces” and I don’t request a mic unless they prod me to go up and speak which I’ve done a couple times. I’ve been nice and cordial those couple times but for some reason I’m now blocked from listening to their live spaces for about ~3 months. Anyways I used to razz them pretty good in the comments section. I’ve noticed for some strange reason their community is filled with homosexuals and more than normal, so I’ve used this factoid for my own guilty pleasure and fun razzing this particular community.

Word on the street is that the debate is going to be held in the “Hunts Point” section part of the Bronx which is notorious for being little rough. My man Jeremiah Hosea from the STOP THE SHOTS X-community is a native of Harlem and tipped me off to this HBO documentary “Hookers on the Point”:

Watch the trailer HERE.

Anyhoo, the debate should be exciting but I ask “our” side that they strengthen their position and bone-up on Beyfortus the monoclonal quasi-vaccine that is on the CDC’s recommended childhood vaccine schedule but not obligated to VAERS. Nirsevimab (Beyfortus) is the first monoclonal in the world to ever be used as a prophylaxes. Monoclonals are garbage in my opinion with retina specialists injecting it into the eyeballs to stave off blindness. It’s just some kabuki math and studies that show some people have saved some eyesight for a little while longer. The real question is at what long term cost? Retina specialists are raking the cash that’s for sure. If I had no scruples and could jump into any medical profession, it would be as a retina specialist injecting eyeballs but I digress, it seems that people are sleeping on the fact that Beyfortus is affecting the babies.

