God Bless Matt Skow who reported Death and Injuries from Pfizer batch number FG3527 as 34 deaths, 37 disabilities, 25 life threatening, 251 hospitalizations, and 1047 other events (1394 total reports). These factoids are out dated and under reported, unfortunately.

Hey God Bless Craig Paardekooper and his https://howbadismybatch.com/ but it seems to be a bit outdated? Here is some current stats from medalerts.org:

2 extra deaths and over a hundred more reports is kind of important especially when someone is facing 35 years in prison. But here is where VaersAware.com comes in and another reason to always always include me or my website when citing VAERS data. This is what I get:

I’m coming in with two more deaths above even medalerts.org so let me tell you why that is…

Ever since CDC has slowly been dripping out never before published “follow-up” reports the last 3 months there are now almost 1,000 more DEAD Covid jab people that were alive when the initial report was filed. One of the Permanent Disability victims is now since dead, ID# 1905937 but can only be see in the follow-up history:

I don’t want to beat a dead horse or throw shade on anyone as we are all trying to fight the cabal and keep good men out of prison. However, throw up a bat light next time and I’ll be there! God Bless

