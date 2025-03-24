I just came across one of my old Excel Dashboard “teaching” videos made nearly 10yrs ago mostly for my subordinate auditors and enthusiast… enjoy!

This particular dashboard was a Physician's IPA named San Jose Medical Group aka Daughters of Charity Medical Foundation, aka Verity Medical Foundation. This dashboard could tell us how many claims we had in inventory processing, what stage they were in and how many days outstanding. It could do much more than that, but you get the picture. This is how I would manage about 10 subordinate auditors, and a dozen other claims adjudicator and medical billers. God Bless

Please Support The Eagle!

Share