https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=1288451&WAYBACKHISTORY=ON

This article was supposed to be about the real quack anesthesiologist Dr. James Laidler who initially filed this “Hulk” report, but I found the real Mutton Crew’s dragon layer who is trying to carry Laidler’s torch forward. I’ll Jimmy crack corn on Laidler in the next article.

Meet this foolio (@VaxxersAnti) on Twitter-X and around social media:

This a public Google spreadsheet of crazy VAERS reports which can be accessed HERE, but here is a snap shot of the first 45 VAERS reports out of 350:

Please notice in the Twit-X he posted from Jan 20, 2024 he says this list has been updated with new reports. Well the Grand Mufti Eagle Auditor went through every report and found this crew reaching and being disingenuous, by misrepresenting reports on their stupid list and out right obfuscating the fact that 7 reports have already been since DELETED including his main “HULK” report which is his bread and butter and even part of his stupid logo. I think dude has a thing for bananas and dicks as you will soon see.

I made my own Google Public version of VaxxersAnti’s spreadsheet with an additional column for my comments and a hyperlink to medalerts.org official reports HERE , but I’ll point out a just a few “groups” of reports.

The now Deleted reports:

I would like to point out report #228 VaxxersAnti categorizes as the “clever” guy..:

Notice the distinction between a fake and false report. I technically think it would be ok to leave the report and not delete it, the clever guy did have a fever and a headache and no event level boxes checked off so it’s aka still safe & effective and not considered a serious report for the provaxx antagonists. Also the Mutton Crew will never mention that VAERS has done a fine job of deleting reports after publication to the tune of 42,627 reports have been deleted all time with 32K during the covid era. The Pooty-Poot crew never reminds people it’s a federal crime to file fake/false reports either.

Here is 21 reports involving the penis and/or testicles..:

I told you this VaxxersAnti guy has a thing for dicks.

Here is 39 reports involving magnetism, which I guess is a conspiracy according to the Pee-pee lover aka VaxxersAnti:

Here is 6 suicides I guess Mr. Pee-pee thinks are fake or psychological or these are weak people that can’t handle suffering?:

All in all I tagged 104 of 350 so far as being pretty weak and a stretch as far as being bat shit crazy VAERS reports, maybe 20 at most you could deduce they are fake or false but only because pro-vaxxers are trying to sabotage the system.

What is really astounding about this paid shill dick loving pro-vaxxer is he has another robust database of anti-vaxx groups he uses to dog whistle to the other gargoyles!

Just on this “AV” (anti-vaxxer) tab there are 208 groups, I’m just showing you the first ~35. The other tabs include 5G, flat earthers, geo-engineering, preppers, etc… HERE is that Google Sheet.

This is like the roadmap for Antifa….

Well thank you very much VaxxersAntifa! Now I know where to find my tribes and let them know The Eagle has been soaring around middle earth watching it all! Hope you get hog tied and brought to justice. I hope I’m the one to do it. I’m your huckleberry you pickle sucker. God Bless

Oh and not for nothing this spineless jellyfish already blocked my friend, the vax injured nurse Lindsey.:

